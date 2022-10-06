Eubank Jr vs Benn US fallout stings, alternative sanction ruled out

Eubank Jr vs Benn remains on as of Thursday, as the press conference got pushed back three hours to accommodate a focus on sanctioning.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has since ended speculation that a commission, like the one in Luxembourg used for David Haye vs Derek Chisora, could feature at the O2 Arena.

No other sanctioning body for Eubank Jr vs Benn

Hearn said: “Let’s see what today brings. But to make one thing clear, I will not be promoting this fight with a foreign commission or alternative governing body on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Conor Benn faced a barrage from United States boxing personnel after flagging for a banned substance. At present, the son of Nigel Benn faces the challenging task of repairing his image, even after the dust settles.

Questions over his links to a “testosterone doctor” and why the results weren’t divulged when VADA revealed the test on September 23 continue to dog the Londoner.

Stateside comments on Benn won’t make for good reading when the fighter finally has the chance to reflect on what has transpired.

Trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards announced his pleasure at testing procedures catching traces in Benn’s system.

United States criticism

He said: “Thank god for VADA Testing; they got another one. Seems to be a lot of that with the top guys in the UK lately. Hmm, weird fight anyway,” said Edwards.

“[Benn is] A undefeated prospect [who] jumps up two weight divisions to fight a non-champion. [He] then tests positive for PEDS, which helps him beef up.

“Only in boxing.”

After facing heavy fire from UK defenders of Benn’s name, Edwards added: “Why are you guys from the UK so protective of Benn, who tested positive?

“Eubank is from the UK also. Look what he was trying to do to your countryman. It would help if you guys were p***ed at Benn for wasting your time and money.

“Instead of [being] mad at Americans for pointing out the PED use.”

PEDs are rampant

Hall of Famer Lou DiBella aired his thoughts. He said:

“A lot of people don’t give a f***. On info and belief, PED cheating is rampant in boxing,” said DiBella.

“There isn’t enough testing. When there is, the cheaters are ahead of the game with respect to masking and timing. To cheat, as in so much of today’s world, it’s about winning by any means.

“One more thought. Yes, a fighter can test positive for a PED without having the intent to cheat. Athletes, in boxing and out, recklessly take supplements.

“Worse, they trust shady knuckleheads who give them illegal substances in their camps. If someone causes you to cheat, sack them. They are a liability.

“And even if there was ZERO bad intent, a fight involving a fighter who juiced or doped cannot be allowed to happen.”

Donald McRae

Donald McRae, a UK journalist who wrote a story on Eubank Jr vs Benn being “a sham,” was one of the more vocal sources from their own country to give a damning verdict.

McRae stated: “This was yet another terrible, embarrassing day for British boxing.

“After his positive drug test and the promoters’ shameless attempts to overcome the Board of Control’s ruling that the fight is “prohibited,” Conor Benn’s bout against Eubank Jr is a sham.”

The battle for legacy on October 8 at the O2 Arena between the sons of Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn will go live on DAZN PPV in the United Kingdom if it’s not canceled. Subscribers can purchase the catchweight event for £19.99 on devices, smart TVs, or consoles with the DAZN app.

The main card in London is due to begin at 7 pm UK time.

Eubank Jr. vs Benn – middleweight vs welterweight – has captured the imagination of the British public and represents unfinished business between both families.

Eubank Jr, a former super-middleweight titlist, broke out of his father’s shadow years ago in a fight with Billy Joe Saunders. He’s since fought hard against George Groves for the WBA belt.

NXT Gen is willing to continue with the fight, as the winner will be in line for a world title shot in their respective weight division.

