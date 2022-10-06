Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO in Tyson Fury III reopens wounds

Deontay Wilder can claim a victory over Tyson Fury in the fourth round of the third fight of their epic trilogy.

That’s according to some fans of the Alabama Slammer who aired their videos on YouTube channels.

Some believe Wilder would have beaten Fury via knockout in the fourth round of their heavyweight title fight if he’d gone to a neutral corner.

Did Tyson Fury stay down for a long count?

Those views follow British media newspapers who previously attributed referee Russell Mora’s ‘long count’ to the official simply following the rules to the letter.

While that notion makes calls that Mora could have reached eleven seconds as Fury was down obsolete, UK tabloids are stating the blame firmly lies at the door of Wilder.

If the “Bronze Bomber” had immediately gone to the corner and allowed Mora no option to stop the count, Fury would not have made it up in time.

The WBC champion should have been given a ten, just like some said in the final round of the first fight.

A debate is raging among Wilder fans, especially on the video clip platform. Several channels hold one-sided discussions over the October 2021 bout.

The fact is, Fury won the fight within the rules. That cannot be denied.

Deontay Wilder lost twice

Fury holds two KOs and a draw against Wilder. That’s despite being down for longer than ten seconds twice if you believe the Wilder conspiracies.

But that’s boxing, and that’s all within the regulations for the fighter.

“Keep an eye on the standing boxer and make sure he stays in a neutral corner. If the boxer comes out, stop the count.

“Then put the boxer back into a neutral corner and then resume counting,” is the official word on what goes down in that event.

Previously, former boxing star Andre Ward put the spotlight on the happening to his followers.

UFC star Daniel Cormier then added his considerable weight without taking in the above rules.

“I agree with Andre Ward. The count was crazy slow! He isn’t supposed to stop counting to tell dental to go to his corner.”

Deontay Wilder debate

Many fans responded to Cormier to inform him that Mora had to stop the count, exonerating the referee of any wrongdoing.

George Foreman defended Mora as an ex-world heavyweight champion and the oldest to win a top division crown.

“Russell Mora – his weight was not listed. But the referee in the Fury vs. Wilder fight on Saturday night was the true ‘giant’ of the night.

“Non-bias from start to finish and accurate on the stoppage. Thanks from boxing,” said ‘Big’ George. Foreman added even higher praise for the fantastic battle as “The Gypsy King” prevailed again.

“Foreman, Frazier, even Tyson: forget about us all. It’s a new day, and it’s all about Tyson Fury and Wilder!

“They put on the best (heavyweight) title fight ever,” claimed the Hall of Famer.

Quadrilogy

Two of the best heavyweights on the planet battled it out for the WBC heavyweight title.

Whisper it quietly, but Wilder wants it to happen a fourth time. The Tuscaloosa native returns on Oct 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

If he wins the WBC title eliminator, he’s one step closer to a shot at making the quadrilogy revenge mission a reality.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

