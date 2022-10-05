WBC ‘Elizabethan title’ adds incentive to Shields vs Marshall

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have an added incentive to be victorious in the most anticipated female of all-time on Saturday, 15th October, with the winner to be handed the new WBC ‘Elizabethan Belt’.

The World Boxing Council have today unveiled an incredible tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after the original fight date was postponed due to a 10-day period of national mourning for the late British monarch following her passing two days before the initial 10th September event at The O2 in London, England.

Now, with a new date set, history awaits the first-ever all-female headline event in the UK capital with a commemorative title on the line.

Screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Republic of Ireland, Briton Marshall will collide with American rival Shields for the Undisputed Middleweight Championship of the World.

Celebrating the glorious 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the significance of this symbolic filip will reward a supreme female champion of Boxing and further enhance the majesty of Women’s Boxing.

The WBC Elizabethan Belt is tastefully yet lavishly designed, befitting both the majesty of the woman in whose name and image it is created as well as the significance of the all-female boxing event featuring the Shields vs Marshall main event.

Boxing, the modern rules of which established by the Marquis of Queensbury, is a cherished part of the British sporting tradition, so much so that it is known as ‘The Noble Art’. The Queen’s father, King George VI was a keen boxing fan. He cheered on the victory of Randolph Turpin against Sugar Ray Robinson, absorbed by a famous radio transmission.

Following the sad death of Her Majesty, several high-profile sporting events throughout Britain were respectfully set aside and postponed, including the BOXXER card headlined by Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.

Now, following that appropriate period of respect and reflection, it has been announced that October 15th will be the new date on which this iconic all-female boxing event will take place.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said: “Queen Elizabeth II will live forever in our hearts and minds, the boxing world unites to render homage to one of the greatest human beings that ever lived, here where boxing was born.”

Savannah Marshall remarked, “I think the belt is brilliant, The WBC always pulls out the stops. It’s one of a kind and it’s staying in the UK. How can she walk away with that? That can’t leave this country, it wouldn’t be right.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO & Founder, added: “This is a wonderful tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in what will be an iconic event for boxing. We are hugely grateful and proud to partner with Mauricio Sulaimán and the WBC.

“The Elizabethan Belt will provide an extra special incentive for both fighters – and this incredible, commemorative championship will provide the perfect legacy for the winner.”

For more details on the most-anticipated female fight of all-time and last remaining tickets, visit Boxxer.com