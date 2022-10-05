Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard fighters ready to go ahead of O2 bill

Wasserman stars are ready to shine during the undercard when ‘Born Rivals’ Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clash on a sold-out night of historic boxing at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.

‘King’ Lyndon Arthur is wasting no time as he returns to the ring after the Light-Heavyweight headlined in Bolton on September 17. Arthur (20-1 14 KOs) last faced Walter Sequeira, and stopped his opponent throughout a dominant six rounds at The University of Bolton Stadium earlier this month. Now the former Commonwealth champion will face Cesar Reynoso as he looks to pick up where he left off.

“I’m expecting more of the same. Bolton was about getting back out there, getting a sweat on and getting a win,” said Arthur. “We ticked all them boxes, and now we’re going to be looking to step things up again on Saturday night.”

Saturday offers a fantastic opportunity for Arthur to send a statement across a global audience. He has been in big fights before and experienced the expectations that come alongside being an elite fighter, and he is relishing the chance to continue striving towards titles and repay his loyal fans.

“If you want to go places in this sport then you’ve got to be prepared for big nights where you need to perform. It’s exciting and another opportunity for me to dish out reminders about what I do,” said Arthur. “The message is always clear to those who support me – I appreciate you, and I’m here to make sure we go all the way to the top. Get yourselves in front of a screen for fight night!”

This monumental night for the Eubank name continues with Harlem Eubank’s encounter against Spaniard David Martin over six rounds at Super Lightweight. Harlem (15-0 6 KOs), cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, has continued to build on impressive performances like outclassing Eliot Chavez in July as well as the highlight KO of Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd in the capital back in May as he eyes further progression on this huge stage.

“I’m always progressing. With Charlie Beatts, Adam Booth and the rest of the team we’re constantly working out where we can improve,” said Harlem. “I’m very conscious that a fighter should always be looking to develop themselves and it’s why we’re never just preparing for a fight, but always doing the rounds in that gym to be the best Harlem Eubank I can be.”

This is a unique family affair for Chris Jr and Harlem, fighting on an event with each other as well as the pageantry that surrounds the event and its history. One thing that has been consistent throughout the build up to a huge fight has been their loyalty to each other, and the support that has been exchanged between the two fighters.

“We’re family, and we’ll always support each other as we have Eubank blood in our veins,” Harlem said. “We also respect each other as professional fighters. I admire Junior and all he’s achieved in this sport so far, and I think we’re both looking forward to continuing to do each other proud on Saturday night.”

Towering Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris features as he can potentially continue to stun his opponents with a third first round KO win in a row when he takes on Jiri Surmak from the Czech Republic. Ahead of his six-round fight, Harris (3-0 2 KOs) will be in confident mood after heavy stoppages against the likes of Mait Metsis in Newcastle in April and mirroring the same thing 8-weeks later in Liverpool against Pawel Strykowski. In typically confident mood, the ‘Magic’ man can’t wait to pull off his next trick this weekend.

“Every fight is important, but a historic fight like Eubank Jr vs. Benn isn’t a bad one to be involved with is it?” said 6ft 8inch Harris. “I get the chance to keep making my name and get some extra eyes on me as I hopefully get some more highlight reel moments.”

“We’re in a division with giants that carry bombs in their hands. Fights can be ended at any moment, and it makes sense for me to use my own power to have a short night at work.”

Former Team GB star Chloe Watson will be continue to showcase her Flyweight talent when she takes on former World champion Nancy Franco over six rounds. The undefeated Watson (3-0) made a claim for ‘Fight of the Night’ back on home soil in Liverpool in June when she overcame the tough challenge of Fara El Bousairi. She has another big question to answer against Franco, and will be looking to do it in spectacular fashion on Saturday.

“Saturday night is going to be massive for everyone involved. It’s a huge British fight, and to be getting the chance to steal some headlines is perfect. I can’t wait, if you’re not excited for these sorts of nights then why would you be in the sport,” said Watson.

“She’s had title fights, as well as 19 wins with five knockouts. I take preparation serious for each opponent I’ve had from the amateur days to now and Franco will be taken very seriously” continued Watson. “I’m confident though. She can bring what she likes, but i back myself always to meet any challenge and come out on top.”

As the Birkenhead boxer continues learning under the legendary Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton, she is gaining more and more confidence with each session shared with the Mancunian. Sticking around the environment of a former world champion, Watson knows the backing of such a big boxing presence means she can trust him to help propel her into becoming a future world champion herself.

“We’ve been working on plenty. I’m sitting into my punches more and developing ways to set up the opportunity to land them big shots,” said Watson. “Working with Ricky is always going to be invaluable. He’s someone who knows what it takes to make it to the top of this sport and whatever walls he asks me to run through, I don’t doubt the need to do it.”