Doubts as BBBofC prohibits Eubank Jr vs Benn despite statement

The British Boxing Board of Control has put the brakes on Eubank Jr vs Benn taking place with a prohibition warning to organizers.

Earlier, promoters had stated Eubank Jr. vs Benn will go ahead as planned while a failed drug test in the build-up goes through the B sample process.

Conor Benn was flagged for the banned substance Clomifene, as revealed on Wednesday, one day before the final press conference.

BBBofC officials sent their thoughts on the matter to World Boxing News. They said: “On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited.

“It is not in the interests of Boxing. That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022.”

The O2 Arena clash in London on October 8 was never thrown into doubt initially, as promoters Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman released a statement within an hour of the report.

That’s despite knowing what the British Board had told them prior to a statement from the co-promoters.

Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland say that while Benn is under investigation, he remains okay to participate.

Eubank Jr vs Benn is on

“We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug.

“The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning no rule violation has been confirmed.

“Indeed, Mr. Benn has not been charged with any rule violation. He is not suspended and remains free to fight.

“Mr. Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout.

“Mr. Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

Clomifene, also known as clomiphene, is a medication used to treat infertility in women who do not ovulate. This includes those with polycystic ovary syndrome.

Use results in a greater chance of twins. It is taken orally once daily, with a treatment course usually lasting five days.

Clomifene has also been found to have a powerful ability to boost or restore testosterone levels in hypogonadal men.

Passed UKAD requirements

However, the levels are insufficient for Eubank to jeopardize a one million pound plus payday. The middleweight is willing to give Benn the benefit of the doubt, having passed the UKAD requirements.

Not being sanctioned by the British Board also throws Eubank’s willingness on the scrap heap unless Hearn and Sauerland can pull a rabbit from a hat.

Benn, who has been training alongside his father Nigel Benn, is due to move up from welterweight to meet Eubank at a catchweight on 157 pounds.

He had been enrolled in the WBC Clean Boxing Program after initially being removed from the rankings.

The British boxing showdown is considered one of the biggest fights in some years. It has too much at stake to get canceled at this late stage.

Chris Eubank Sr. is yet to confirm his participation, although Junior is unfazed by any of the events during fight week.

His massive clashes against Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves mean the former super-middleweight champion has done it all before.

But whether both men will go head-to-head at the press conference and weigh in is once again on a knife edge.

Eubank Jr vs Benn line-up

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney

Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

Chloe Watson vs Nancy Franco

Harlem Eubank vs David Martin Campillo

Shannon Courtenay vs Gemma Ruegg

Lyndon Arthur vs Cesar Reynoso

George Liddard vs Hrvoje Grcic

The event will go live on DAZN PPV in the United Kingdom if it’s not canceled. Subscribers can purchase for £19.99 and any device or console with the DAZN app.

