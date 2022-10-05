Does Conor Benn stand any chance at all against Chris Eubank Jr?

Chris Eubank Jr. is so super-confident ahead of his clash with Conor Benn that the charismatic Briton is fuming with the UK media.

Anyone who has given Benn a chance to win is coming under fire, with Eubank stating predictions from “respected journalists” will come unstuck.

World Boxing News is on the Eubank side of things and sees only one winner when the pair collide at the O2 Arena.

Welterweights don’t do well against middleweights

No disrespect to Conor Benn, who can fight. But when a good little ‘un takes on a good biggun’ – that’s usually the way things go.

Just ask Kell Brook, who attempted to move up and face Gennadiy Golovkin in 2018. Ironically when Eubank Jr. pulled out despite the fight being confirmed.

Brook lost in five brutal rounds. WBN predicts a similar outcome this time around on Saturday night.

Eubank Jr. is too big, strong, fast, and powerful for Benn. Dropping three pounds is hardly going to make a dent if done right by the Brighton man.

As WBN reported previously, Eubank can rehydrate five pounds by the morning of the Pay Per View battle. However, promoter Eddie Hearn raised more concerns for Benn when he stated during fight week that Eubank Jr. could actually blow up ten pounds from the stipulated 157 pounds.

If that’s true, it spells even more trouble for “The Destroyer” in London.

Training himself in camp is the only red flag raised from Eubank’s regime so far. Even Instagram trolling on social media hasn’t been enough for many to believe Eubank will be nothing other than in tremendous shape.

Chris Eubank Jr. is super-confident

The two-weight title holder is under no illusions about how the fight will transpire.

“He’s going to crumble under pressure,” Eubank Jr. said. “I’m very chilled. That’s where Conor is going to come unstuck in this fight.

“He’s not a chilled guy. He doesn’t know how to relax. Conor Benn doesn’t know how not to let things emotionally affect him.

“He doesn’t know how to lose yet. If he’s anything like his old man [Nigel Benn], he’ll go out on his shield, which makes him dangerous.”

Eubank Jr. continued: “I think Conor has the ego. He sent me a contract saying, ‘I want to fight you.’ That’s ego.

“I felt disrespected when I saw that contract. ‘Hold it a second. Does this guy want to fight me? Where’s the respect?’

“This guy should fear me, not think he can beat me. We’re going to have to take him down.

“It’s my job to go out there and teach this kid a lesson. To let him know who’s the boss. Let him know who the Eubanks are.”

Chris Eubank Sr. curveball

Promoter Kalle Sauerland must have been having kittens when Chris Eubank Sr. said the fight shouldn’t be going ahead.

Senior also stated that fans should not watch the fight this week, which would have the Wasserman chief tearing his hair out.

But as of now, the fight is on. Sauerland will undoubtedly be happier once the first bell goes, though.

“It has been a long, long road. Not as long as some people think, however. The starting gun was fired a little early when people thought the deal was done when we had not exchanged contracts yet, but we are dealing with a monster.

“Not a monster for the heavyweight championship, not a unification, not a grudge match. We’re dealing with a family feud.

“A feud that started on November 18, 1990 [with Eubank vs Benn] and one that made me fall back in love with boxing.

“The interest around what happened back then, 19 million viewing on terrestrial television, 500 million viewers around the world, you don’t need to sell it.

“At the same time, look at the gladiators. They have fought their way out of their father’s shadows in their own right.

“They put it all on the line – family legacy. I don’t think there’s any title you could place on it that is bigger than that.”

Grudge match and a rematch

October 8 will be a red letter day in the history of family grudges in boxing. The bout is expected to be one-sided in favor of Eubank Jr.

But saying that, it will only take one good punch from Benn to earn a massive rematch potentially. Similar to what George Groves did against Carl Froch.

Wembley Stadium will be on red alert for the summer if Eubank Jr. takes Benn a few rounds and makes it close. Either that or the underdog can drop the pre-fight favorite in a shocking turn of events.

We will find out this weekend on DAZN PPV.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

