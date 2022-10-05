Alexis Rocha named in Diaz vs Zepeda co-main event

One of the welterweight division’s fastest growing superstars from Santa Ana, California, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) will return to the ring as the co-feature to Saturday, Oct. 29’s 12-round main event match between former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated lightweight division ace William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs).

Rocha will defend his NABO Welterweight title against hungry challenger from Tijuana, Mexico, Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) in a 10-round fight to be broadcast worldwide on DAZN and live from the Pechanga Arena San Diego.

“All I care about is stepping into the ring and knocking out my opponents. That is my mindset,” said Alexis Rocha. “As long as I keep knocking opponents out, knocking them down, making them quit, or breaking them down, my opportunities will come and eventually none of the top names will be able to ignore me. That is my mission and that is all I care about. I’m coming for every top fighter.”

“This is a great opportunity for me,” said Jesus Perez. “I know the odds are stacked against me, but I will be more than ready on Oct. 29! Let’s hope my opponent is as well so we can give the fans a show.”

Tickets for Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda are on sale and are priced at $125, $80, $60, $40 and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets are available for purchase at AXS.com, PechangaArenaSD.com and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

The DAZN broadcast will also feature a world title fight starring Chimba, Argentina’s IBF Female World Champion Leonela Yudica (17-0-3), who will defend her belt against Monterrey, Mexico’s Arely “Ametralladora” Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-round scrap. Mucino has been on the prowl for another world title opportunity, and will be looking to impress yet again with famed trainer Joel Diaz in her corner.

Opening up the DAZN portion of the night, undefeated Hector Valdez, Jr. (15-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will face Las Vegas, Nevada’s Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight fight. Valdez, Jr. was last seen in April on the Garcia vs. Tagoe undercard securing a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Colula Moncada.

The main event for Golden Boy Fight Night: Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda Prelims on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube will be San Diego’s Jorge “El Niño” Chávez (3-0, 3 KOs) who will participate in a six-round super featherweight fight against Houston, Texas’s Adrian Leyva (3-3-2, 1 KO).

Japhethlee Llamido of Long Beach will engage in an eight-round featherweight fight against Houston’s Pablo Cruz ( 22-5-1, 6 KOs). Also on the prelim card, Jan “Nito” Salvatierra (8-2, 4 KOs) from Los Cabos, Mexico will face Robert Ledesma (3-8, 2 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas in a four-round flyweight fight.

Representing Waianae, Hawaii, Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) will engage in a four-round super featherweight match against Fort Myers, Florida’s Jeremiah Potts (2-0, 2 KOs). Opening up the Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda fight night and the Golden Boy Fight Night Prelims stream, also from Waianae, Asa “Ace” Stevens (2-0, 1 KO) will collide with San Diego’s Mychaquell Shields (pro-debut) in a four-round super bantamweight match.