Deontay Wilder, without a win since 2019, looks like a cruiserweight

Deontay Wilder is closing in on a return to action and looks far sleeker for his October 15 clash with Robert Helenius.

Several images of Wilder in gym bred comments that the former WBC heavyweight champion is dropping too much weight for the tall Finn.

Deontay Wilder looks like a cruiserweight

Wilder is absolutely smashing his workouts. However, many believe “The Bronze Bomber” is doing too many rounds of sparring in the gym.

Trainer Malik Scott has overseen an astonishing 598 three-minute stanzas in 27 days, a regime that has seen Wilder look more like a cruiserweight.

Discussing his training, Wilder admits he’s going all in for the Pay Per View WBC title eliminator bout.

“We’ve been doing 30 or 40 rounds nonstop. The only time I get water is during the break,” said Wilder.

“I’ve just been doing things like that to challenge myself. You are doing something that has never been done before or that you don’t really do in boxing.

“I wanted to see how my body adjusts to the long length of time without a break. You’re in shape when you can go a long time without taking a break.”

Wilder needs a win

The Alabama Slammer, who decided to make a comeback after receiving a statue in Tuscaloosa, is desperate for a victory.

His last came in 2019 with a crunching knockout against Luis Ortiz. Then came two TKO defeats to Tyson Fury in February 2020 and October 2021.

The heavyweight fighter cannot afford another loss, or his chances of a future clash with Anthony Joshua or another challenge against “The Gypsy King” in London will be off the menu.

Heading back to the Barclays Center in New York, Wilder once again steps between the ropes in one of his favorite venues.

He’s fought four times at the arena and scored four KOs, proving himself one of the best heavyweights on the planet.

So far in his career, Wilder has impressed against Bermane Stiverne, Gerald Washington, Chris Arreola, and Johann Duhaupas.

His most eye-catching knockouts came against Artur Szpilka, Dominic Breazeale, and Luis Ortiz.

Barclays Center

“It’s not only just the beautiful arena that they have there, but they pack so many electrifying fans in there,” stated Wilder.

“I think Barclays Center has some of the best fans around. Every time I’ve been there, I’ve had an open-armed welcome.

“I’m going to receive the same, or even greater, this time around. And I’m all smiles.

“I’ve been ready to come back to Barclays Center for some time now, and I get that opportunity. I’m coming back, Brooklyn!”

Oct 15 cannot come soon enough for Wilder, who has to win against the dangerous Helenius at all costs.

A victory puts Wilder firmly in the mix for a WBC heavyweight title shot in the coming months.

“It feels good. Even in my first reign, a lot of it was my way. But this right here is totally 100% Deontay Wilder’s way.

“I’m in a different position right now. And it just feels great to be in the position I’m in with no pressure. I don’t need the business anymore.

“When I do it, I do it for my own personal reasons. I’m doing it for the people, and I’m doing it for some hardware, some titles.”

The Premier Boxing Champions PPV will cost $74.99 on the night.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.