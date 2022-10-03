Usyk vs Fury can happen Dec 3, if not, Deontay Wilder is the target

Usyk vs Fury: Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury can battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight boxing throne this year despite previous doubts over the date.

Usyk initially stated he wanted to spend time with his family and would not be open to fighting on December 3rd. This scenario led Fury to target Anthony Joshua instead.

Usyk vs Fury

However, Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas says Usyk is willing to bow to the WBC champion’s demands for the end of the year.

“Hopefully, everything will line up [with fighting Tyson Fury]. We will see,” Klimas told talkSPORT.

“I’m hearing he wants to fight on December 3, which we don’t have a big problem with. But, on the other side, it’s boxing, and things happen.

“You can break hands, legs, and stuff like that, so it’s hard to predict. But fingers crossed, we are going to be ready.

“From our side, we are going to be ready one hundred percent. So, don’t blame our team if the fight does not happen.”

Usyk vs Wilder

As previously stated, if Usyk cannot nail down Fury, he will target knockout master Deontay Wilder after this bout with Robert Helenius on October 15.

“It is a very possible fight,” Klimas said, “Actually, [Usyk] called and said, “if Fury’s not available and we cannot fight Fury, I would like to fight Deontay Wilder.”

“So, I asked him why and he said he’s a risky fighter. I like that.”

Fans would be happy to see Usyk facing either of those top names. However, “The Gypsy King” deadline is fast approaching.

Fury began camp this week for whoever will be in the opposite corner. Right now, the most likely seems to be Mahmoud Charr.

Joshua is dragging his heels, and Usyk isn’t even in training yet. Therefore, fans will be forced to wait longer for a top heavyweight fight.

Wilder vs Ruiz

It’s no secret, too, that Al Haymon wants Wilder to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. following the Mexican-American’s win over Luis Ortiz.

Haymon is lining up a massive Pay Per View in February 2023 that will pit Wilder and Ruiz for the mandatory position with the World Boxing Council.

The WBC’s two best heavyweights in the rankings would then duke it out for that shot to challenge Fury for the WBC title.

As one of the biggest punchers on the planet, Wilder has to shine against Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He can then turn his attention to Ruiz.

With Ruiz having only one fight left with Haymon, it’s doubtful the Premier Boxing Champions promoter will want Wilder to face anybody else.

Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott is currently putting the finishing touches on camp before the pair head to New York.

The last time Tuscaloosa’s finest fought at one of his favorite arenas, he blasted out Dominic Breazeale in the first round.

As always, a huge right hand did the damage.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.