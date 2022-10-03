Hayler Brown vs Ramirez tops Caribe Royale on Oct 15

Boxlab Promotions returns to the Caribe Royale with an exciting talent laden 14 fight card Saturday, October 15 in Orlando, FL.

Tickets from $40 are on sale now at Ticketmaster and will also be available on fight night Caribe Royale box office. Those unable to attend can watch the card on Fite.Tv.

Headlining is a ten round contest between Kevin Hayler Brown and Adriano Ramirez for the WBA Fedecentro junior welterweight championship.

Fighting out of Las Vegas by way of Cuba, Brown turned pro in August and demolished former world champion Jose Alfaro in two rounds. The 28-year-old’s aggressive style and willingness to face quality opposition from the get-go earned him recognition among fans as a fighter to keep an eye on.

Living and fighting out of Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, Ramirez is 12-4 with 7 wins by knockout. He’s riding a two fight win streak and is confident he’ll make it three in a row against Brown.

Orlando native Derrick “Diesel” Jackson faces his toughest foe to date when he meets heavy-handed Damian “El Pollero” Bonelli of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a junior middleweight matchup. The 20-year-old Jackson is a perfect 9-0 with 5 knockouts. In his first fight under new trainer Herman Caicedo, Jackson stopped Marklin Bailey in August and will fight in his first eight rounder against Bonelli.

Known for his conditioning and iron chin, Bonelli’s 24-11 with 20 KO’s. He’s faced many top fighters including Maciej Sulecki, Carlos Gongora, Magomed Kurbanov, Fidor Czerkaszyn and Yamaguchi Falcao. On December 4, 2020, Bonelli scored a career best victory by decisioning 23-0 Derrieck Cuevas.

Middleweights Jose Armando Resendiz of Nayarit, Mexico and Venezuela’s Heber Rondon meet an in intriguing eight rounder. A combined 32-2 with 21 knockouts, the Resendiz-Rondon winner could land a significant fight in the near future.

Knockout artist Adrian “Pretty Boy” Pinheiro faces battle-tested Lamont “Too Smooth” Capers in a six round cruiserweight contest. Born and raised in Poland but now residing in Orlando, Pinheiro’s 9-0 with every win coming by knockout A native Hawley, PA by way of Brooklyn, NY, Capers faced tremendous opposition during his 33 fight career. He’s challenged 10 undefeated opponents, heavyweight contenders Chazz Witherspoon and Jerry Forrest along with former cruiserweight champion Imamu Mayfield.

2016 US Olympian Antonio Vargas of Kissimmee, FL battles Chile’s Juan Pablo Meza in a six round bantamweight tilt. At 14-1 with 7 KO’s, Vargas looks for a third straight knockout since ending a 2 ½ year hiatus in July.

Highly-touted Cuban welterweight Damian Lascialle makes his pro debut against 60 fight veteran Ramon “El Correntino” Sena of Argentina. Led by head trainer Joe Goosen, Lascialle had a successful amateur career, competing in the AIBA and Cuban National Championship tournaments. A 14 year pro, Sena’s fought prospects and contenders from all four corners of the globe.

Lascialle-Sena is scheduled for six rounds.

Sean Mason, Ariel Perez De La Torre, Darrius Jackson, Elijah Flores, Jamar Pemberton, Jay Dabelus and Steven Ray Jr. are all scheduled to fight on the undercard.

“The Caribe Royale will once again showcase many of boxing’s future stars.” Said Amaury Piedra of Boxlab Promotions. “We’ve got 14 fights featuring boxers from all over the world. With a victory in only his second pro fight, Kevin Hayler Brown could earn a world ranking on the fast track to a world title. From top to bottom, fight fans are in for a great evening of boxing on October 15.

Doors open at 5 pm and the first fight is scheduled for 6.

A four diamond resort, the Caribe Royale is a 1,388 room resort that provides a luxurious and relaxing experience for guests of all ages. Amenities include a spa, five restaurants, kid’s splashpad and playground, a two-story fitness center and a large outdoor pool featuring a 75 foot waterslide. Fully re-imagined and renovated with over $127m in improvements and expansion Caribe Royale is the premier all suite hotel in Orlando.