Fury vs Joshua talks: Somebody is lying as Chisora contract hits

Fury vs Joshua continues to stall as promoters on both sides blame each other for the lack of movement on the British showdown.

Tyson Fury is ready to move on after starting camp for a fight on December 3rd. Promoter Eddie Hearn has since claimed “The Gypsy King” has offered a contract to Derek Chisora for a highly unwarranted third fight.

Days after, Bob Arum accused Matchroom Boxing of stalling and not responding. Hearn said the same thing about Frank Warren.

Will Fury vs Joshua ever happen?

Somebody is lying, as both statements cannot be true.

Hearn told Matchroom: “People surely aren’t thick enough to see that Tyson Fury has called two deadlines on this fight, and the fight has passed in Tyson Fury’s deadlines.

“People talk about putting up barriers. We sent our final draft contract back to sign. They want to appoint their partner as an arbitrator, but that sort of stuff doesn’t work.

“We get another one [deadline], Tyson Fury says, ‘We’re telling you now, the fight is off unless you sign [today]. That deadline passed, and I’ve not heard back from George Warren since.

“So, as far as we’re concerned, the fight’s off. We’re happy to continue the discussions. We haven’t had any of those discussions.”

Fury vs Chisora 3

Outlining the Chisora trilogy, Hearn added: “On Friday, Derek Chisora received a contract for the Tyson Fury fight, so have other fighters.

“So in our mind, he’s not fighting Anthony Joshua.

“We’re more than happy to continue those conversations. But what we’ve been told is the deadline has passed.

“Don’t blame Anthony Joshua for Tyson Fury pulling the plug twice on this fight.”

Bob Arum

Arum had offered his side over the weekend from the part of the WBC heavyweight champion.

“Eddie Hearn is stalling everything because he doesn’t want the fight to happen,” Arum told talkSPORT.

“And why doesn’t he want the fight to happen? Because Joshua’s lost three out of his last five fights.

“He figures to lose again if he fights Tyson Fury, and so Eddie is in effect being an impediment.

“I don’t know of any issues. He sends a draft, then Frank and George [Warren] reply. Then we don’t hear from Eddie for days.

“He’s stalling until it dies of its own volition. But I don’t think Joshua is part of that.

“I think Joshua, for whatever reason, wants the fight to happen. And I know Tyson Fury does.

“But Eddie doesn’t. So Eddie is doing whatever he can to prevent the fight from happening.

“From Eddie’s standpoint, he believes he has a valuable asset in Joshua, who has now lost three out of five fights.

“He figures to lose again, which could make it four out of six, making him much less valuable after the event.

“So he’s trying to prevent it from happening.”

Eddie Hearn response

Hearn responded to Arum’s comments: “Bob two weeks ago said, ‘No chance this fight happens.’

“Now, apparently, there are no barriers, and it’s my fault. If you ask Bob what day it is, there’s only a 50% chance he’d get it right.”

Oleksandr Usyk’s manager has since revealed the WBO, IBF, and WBA ruler would be willing to meet Fury on December 3rd.

“Hopefully, everything will line up [with fighting Tyson Fury]. We will see,” Klimas told talkSPORT.

“I’m hearing he wants to fight on December 3, which we don’t have a big problem with. But, on the other side, it’s boxing, and things happen.

“You can break hands, legs, and stuff like that, so it’s hard to predict. But fingers crossed, we are going to be ready.”

If Fury doesn’t open talks quickly, Usyk will turn his attention to Deontay Wilder.

“It is a very possible fight,” Klimas said, “Actually, [Usyk] called and said, “if Fury’s not available and we cannot fight Fury, I would like to fight Deontay Wilder.”

“So, I asked him why and he said he’s a risky fighter. I like that.”

Usyk

Usyk is looking to return in early 2023 after beating Joshua for a second time in their Saudi Arabia rematch.

AJ had no answer to the skills of the Ukrainian on August 20 and is now staring at a non-title fight for the first time since 2016.

Unless a miracle happens, the former two-time champion won’t be in the opposite corner of Fury at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

A two-fight deal for the WBC belt on DAZN and BT Sport is fast going down the toilet.

Fans aren’t getting the whole truth after being teased again with a Fury vs Joshua bout.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

