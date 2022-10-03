Can Oliveira defeat ‘the next Khabib’ to reclaim the lightweight title?

Charles Oliveira’s upcoming fight with Islam Makhachev, who many are calling ‘the next Khabib’, headlines UFC 280 in the United Arab Emirates in October. The former UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira, will be desperate to finally get his hands back on the belt.

Many view Oliveira as the favourite going into the bout, as he’s currently ranked number one in the lightweight division. But Makhachev is a phenomenal talent, hailing from the same place as Khabib Nurmagomedov and fights in a very similar style.

Both fighters are extremely versatile and strong in the striking department, often landing heavy kicks that weaken their opponents making them easier to pick off.Oliveira especially is impressive at takedowns and is the much stronger fighter on the ground as he has defeated his opponents via submission in a huge 64% of his fights.

Oliveira and Makhachev have a style that differs greatly from traditional boxing, preferring to seek takedown opportunities and wrestle on the ground. For this reason, the fight is likely to be extremely chaotic as neither fighter uses a cautious or composed approach.

It is likely the fight will be won close to the ground, where Makhachev may have the upper hand simply due to his defence being incredibly strong. Similarly to Khabib, Makhachev is a wrestler with incredible raw power that never seems to give up in his fights even when submission looks certain.

Makhachev has been victorious in his past four fights all of which ended early due to a variety of submissions as well as a knockout from a strike in his previous bout against Bobby Green in February. The Russian has utilised submissions in his three last fights. Makhachev’s versatility in fighting on the octagon floor is one of the strongest in the entirety of the UFC right now.

First round warm up, second round drag him to deep water, third round get business done Inshallah ✅ Can’t wait for Oct 22 👊🏼 @ufc https://t.co/WaLUK0Ngtz — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 14, 2022

Makhachev is certainly extremely confident for the highly anticipated bout.

With Oliveira’s biggest strengths being his grappling and submissions on the ground this would be an extremely tough fight for the Brazilian to win despite the fact he is currently ranked as the pound-for-pound number one in the division according to mmafighting.com/pound-for-pound-rankings.

What could go in Oliveira’s favour is his experience, he has significantly more experience in major fights; Makhachev is an unbelievable talent but he is often judged on his potential rather than his victories against highly ranked fighters. Oliveira will also be fuelled by the unfortunate fashion in which he initially lost the lightweight title. The fighter failed to drop down to the necessary weight ahead of his title defence match, missing the mark by half a pound, according to skysports.com/mma/charles-oliveira-misses-weight.

The fight promises to be fascinating with both fighters having impressive winning streaks. We know just how much of an incredible fighter the Brazilian is but can Makhackev prove to be worth the hype, or will Oliveira finally regain his crown?