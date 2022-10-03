Fans fear ‘fat as hell’ Billy Joe Saunders will ‘never come back’

Billy Joe Saunders was last pictured in the gym in September as the former world champion stated he was focused on a return to the sport.

The ex-WBO middleweight and super-middleweight strap holder entered Dominic Ingle’s gym to “shift some timber” for a comeback.

But without seeing any recent images of a Saunders transformation, fans are worried the training won’t last.

Having last fought seventeen months ago when losing for the first time in his career against Canelo Alvarez, Saunders emerged recently to discuss his old opponent Chris Eubank Jr.

Saunders couldn’t resist a dig at his old rival as Eubank prepares to fight Conor Benn in London on Saturday night.

Talk of a rematch between the pair still fills column inches in the UK despite the first bout happening eight years ago.

Will Billy Joe Saunders fight again?

But despite the interviews and promise to get back into shape after ballooning in weight, the 33-year-old is yet to announce his next move.

This scenario has led British supporters and detractors to question Saunders’ future.

The most recent post claims, “Billy Joe Saunders is fat as hell! Let himself go!”

They added: “Canelo did that.”

Now, it’s not apparent whether the person posting the comments had recently seen the DAZN star or not. The last time Saunders got spotted in the public eye was in the Sheffield gym, looking well over his usual limit.

A likely move up to light-heavyweight would take some of the pressure off for the Hatfield man. However, not everyone believes the one-time Matchroom Boxing and Frank Warren fighter will make a comeback.

Weight gain

“It’s not an act, but that happens if you go out three or four times a week, putting away ten to fifteen pints and curries.

“Billy Joe Saunders is not mentally ill. But he put on three to four stone because he chose to live for a while,” added another commenter.

A third stated: “I can’t believe what’s happened to Billy Joe Saunders. He’s probably never coming back.”

Losing his unbeaten record to Canelo at AT&T Stadium in Dallas when promoter Eddie Hearn packed 70,000 people into the venue during the height of the pandemic hit the Brit hard.

The contest was going his way at one point. The scorecards favored Saunders heading into the second half of the contest.

However, Saunders suffered a damaging eye injury and retired after the eighth round. He’s still in the mix for big fights and belts if he can get it together again.

Billy Joe Saunders comeback

A return at the end of the year won’t happen now. But if BJS stays in the gym, he could certainly be back in action early next year.

Friend Tyson Fury began his camp on Monday for a return in December. If Saunders joined him, his next fight would be realistic for January or February 2023.

However, those questioning his desire don’t know what Saunders has left in the locker.

That’s the only thing that matters now, so hopefully, Billy Joe Saunders will get back in a ring professionally soon.

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.