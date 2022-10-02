Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua not being finalized

Promoter Eddie Hearn is getting blamed by more than one person involved in stalled negotiations for a Fury vs Joshua British showdown.

Anthony Joshua’s handler stands accused of delay tactics by holding onto the contract after revision.

Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua delay

Bob Arum, who looks after Fury’s United States interests, sounded off after Frank Warren did likewise over the weekend.

“Eddie Hearn is stalling everything because he doesn’t want the fight to happen,” Arum told talkSPORT.

“And why doesn’t he want the fight to happen? Because Joshua’s lost three out of his last five fights.

“He figures to lose again if he fights Tyson Fury, and so Eddie is in effect being an impediment.

“I don’t know of any issues. He sends a draft, then Frank and George [Warren] reply. Then we don’t hear from Eddie for days.

“He’s stalling until it dies of its own volition.”

AJ can’t afford another loss

Arum had no qualms about pointing out that AJ is Matchroom Boxing’s most valuable asset. Another loss for the former two-time world champion would be career-ending.

However, the Hall of Famer didn’t wag his finger in the direction of the Londoner, only Hearn.

“I don’t think Joshua is part of that,” Arum said of the ex-IBF, WBO, and WBA heavyweight belt holder.

“I think Joshua, for whatever reason, wants the fight to happen. And I know Tyson Fury does.

“But Eddie doesn’t. So Eddie is doing whatever he can to prevent the fight from happening.

“From Eddie’s standpoint, he believes he has a valuable asset in Joshua, who has now lost three out of five fights. He figures to lose again, which could make it four out of six, and it would make him a lot less valuable after the event.

“So he’s trying to prevent it from happening.”

Fury vs Joshua – WBC title lifeline

Fury is offering Joshua a WBC title shot despite his rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia last August.

Joshua likely had nowhere to go regarding a world title shot for some time. Fury’s bolt came out of the blue, and it was assumed Joshua would bite their hands off.

Something happened during the negotiations to change that despite Joshua “agreeing on all terms” publicly.

Arum wants Hearn to stop putting a block on the fight and send back the finalized contract for December 3rd. The venue is already booked, and the purse split is arranged for a Cardiff bout.

All the fight needs is a signature from AJ. It’s good to go, according to Arum.

“You can’t make a fight unless somebody agrees to the contract. But if you put him in a torture chamber, he still wouldn’t agree to the contract.

“There are no issues, If there were some issues, then I could see it, but there are no issues.

“Get in the goddamn room with the Warrens and sit down. Finalize the contract, and let’s get it signed.

“I don’t blame Tyson Fury for getting upset at what is happening.”

Usyk

Before Joshua lost to Usyk again, Arum had wanted to arrange a fight for the “Gypsy King” with the Ukrainian master.

He told Barbershop Conversations: “I’m hoping [Oleksandr] Usyk wins because I’ve talked with his people.

“I think they would be anxious to fight Tyson Fury. I would hope to do that fight in December, maybe, or early next year.”

Therefore, if Joshua fails to put pen to paper, Arum and Warren could turn to an alternative foe for December before reigniting the Usyk undisputed clash for 2023.

At present, though, Fury wants Joshua. Warren is in sync with Arum on squarely blaming Hearn for why Joshua won’t sign to fight Fury.

“Actions speak louder than words. Eddie Hearn going on about Tyson setting deadlines may be nice lines in front of the camera.

“But the reality is when we get told ‘we’re sending something over’ and nothing arrives, what reaction did they expect from Tyson?

“It’s frustrating for him and for the last week or so. He’s felt that deep down AJ didn’t want it.”

A two-fight deal on DAZN and BT Sport UK PPV beginning at the Principality Stadium at the end of the year now hangs in the balance.

