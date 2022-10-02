Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford another boxing contract mess

World champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are no closer to signing on the dotted line for a massive Pay Per View.

Despite months of back-and-forth discussions, Spence and Crawford will have to consider alternative opponents shortly.

Jaron Ennis is the next in line to challenge Spence Jr. if an undisputed welterweight title fight with Crawford fails to materialize.

It’s not all doom and gloom for boxing fans, as Ennis is seen as a superb alternative for Crawford.

Ennis is the number one contender with the IBF. He got labeled “The Next Floyd Mayweather” during his rise to a title challenge.

Therefore, if negotiations continue to stall and too much time passes focusing on Crawford, Spence may have to take the Ennis fight.

Sergey Lipinets, who lost via KO to Ennis in six rounds, believes fans won’t be disappointed to see a clash with Spence.

“The way I see it, if Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr. isn’t a go, then at some point Errol is going to have to fight JaronEnnis for a lot less [money]. Then what?

“No one is scared of anyone at that level. It’s all about fair pay, that’s all. Terence Crawford is the best 147lb as of now.”

Will Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford happen?

Reports Spence vs Crawford was a done deal circulated last month to jubilation from the boxing fraternity. Within days, delight turned to disappointment once again.

Disagreements in contracts are plaguing the sport now, as Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua also falls foul of sticking points.

Fury vs Joshua is a mess. Spence vs Crawford seems to be going down the same path.

Spence has been on a fantastic run since defending his IBF title against Mikey Garcia in 2019. He defeated Shawn Porter and then picked up the WBC title in his next fight against Danny Garcia.

Those wins came on either side of a life-threatening car crash. In his latest triumph, “The Big Fish” took the WBA version from Yordenis Ugas.

Las Vegas in November

Crawford, like his divisional rival, has only fought once in the last two years. That also came against Porter last November in Las Vegas.

They hope to book a spot on the world-famous strip by the end of 2022. However, they could lose a planned November date if the disagreements in the contract aren’t worked out in the next few days.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.