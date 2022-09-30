Fury vs Joshua keeps UK fans guessing, will it happen?

Tyson Fury apparently alters his perspective as frequently as his fighter shorts. Presently, Anthony Joshua is neither off nor resuscitated for a UK fight in the heavyweight division.

Fury made an offer to Joshua, giving the previous WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion one more little window to settle on an agreement.

But like the odds at NFL week 6 odds, the goalposts keep getting altered. Beforehand, the 34-year-old had given AJ a cutoff time and expressed he wouldn’t change his mind. Notwithstanding, we understand what Tyson Fury can be like.

Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua is on-off

Here is his most recent assertion after analysis from fans and media for at the first road blocking the battle regardless of progressing talks between promoters.

“This is a message to Anthony Joshua,” said Fury, changing his mind again.

“My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week. This is despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight.

“I have just been told that BT Sport, Dazn, ESPN, all the broadcasters are all happy with the terms and are ready to support this fight.

“Your side has been given a contract that allows you to see every contract to negotiate contracts with any partners on the event.

“We have agreed to do it as co-promotion. Everything is in the pot, clean, fair, and transparent.

“I had a bet with Frank. I said it didn’t matter what we offered, that you would not take this fight.

“So, it’s up to you, either I win my bet, and you show the public the coward that you are. Get your lawyers and your team on the phone today with my side, who are all available as they have been the whole time, and get the contract signed.

“You have had this contract for two weeks now. My team has got everything done with the broadcasters, tickets, and venue everything is ready to go.

Cardiff’s Arena is expected to hold the fight on December third, only four months after Joshua lost for the third time in five bouts in Saudi Arabia.

The misfortune last month saw Joshua utilize some unacceptable strategies and, in this manner had a post-fight fit.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn expressed the discussions would proceed.

Two-battle bargain

The pair will divide down the middle in the first of a two-battle arrangement and 60-40 for a rematch on the off chance that Joshua wins.

In this way, basically, Fury versus Joshua is back in the mix only days after Mahmoud Charr was guaranteed the battle.

The WBC champion likewise said Oleksandr Usyk would have the option to battle Fury in another yawn-fest of an assertion.

Will the Joshua battle occur? – No one knows, and individuals, even in the UK, gradually care less.