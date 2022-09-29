Mind changed again, Fury vs Joshua gets deal extension [yawn]

Fury vs Joshua could be back on as Tyson Fury switches from Mahmoud Charr and Joe Joyce to his Brit rival for December.

“The Gypsy King” seemingly changes his mind as often as his boxer shorts. Now. Anthony Joshua is apparently revived for a UK battle in the heavyweight division.

Fury sent a message to Joshua, giving the former WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion another small window to agree on a contract.

Previously, the 34-year-old had given AJ a deadline and stated he would not change his mind.

However, we know what Tyson Fury can be like.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is back on again

Here’s his latest statement after criticism from fans and media for initially roadblocking the fight despite ongoing talks between promoters.

“This is a message to Anthony Joshua,” said Fury, changing his mind again.

“My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week. This is despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight.

“I have just been told that BT Sport, Dazn, ESPN, all the broadcasters are all happy with the terms and are ready to support this fight.

“Your side has been given a contract that allows you to see every contract to negotiate contracts with any partners on the event.

“We have agreed to do it as co-promotion. Everything is in the pot, clean, fair, and transparent.

“I had a bet with Frank. I said it didn’t matter what we offered, that you would not take this fight.

“So, it’s up to you, either I win my bet, and you show the public the coward that you are. Get your lawyers and your team on the phone today with my side, who are all available as they have been the whole time, and get the contract signed.

“You have had this contract for two weeks now. My team has got everything done with the broadcasters, tickets, and venue everything is ready to go.

Fury vs Joshua deal

He continued: “Someone sent me a video of your man Eddie, talking about the Wilder fight with you a while back. He says in there, if you want a fight made, you, your team, and your lawyers move quickly to make it happen.

“You have had fourteen days; pull your finger out and make this fight happen for the British boxing public.

“Don’t be a coward; instruct your team to get this deal done.”

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium is favored to host on December 3rd, just four months after Joshua lost for the third time in five bouts in Saudi Arabia.

The loss last month saw Joshua use the wrong tactics and subsequently throw a tantrum.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn certainly must be chuckling at this turn of events after he stated the talks would continue.

Two-fight deal

The pair will split 50-50 in the first of a two-fight deal and 60-40 for a rematch if Joshua wins.

So, in a nutshell, Fury vs Joshua is back in the mix just days after Mahmoud Charr was promised the fight.

The WBC champion also said Oleksandr Usyk would be able to fight Fury in another yawn-fest of a statement.

Will the Joshua fight happen? – Nobody knows, and people, even in the UK, slowly care less.

Who knows how Tyson Fury’s mind works?

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

