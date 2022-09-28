Worrying video triggers opinions Tyson Fury may never fight again

Tyson Fury could be heading back to a bad place if a worrying video of the WBC heavyweight champion is anything to draw from on Wednesday.

It’s no secret that “The Gypsy King” attended Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker on Saturday night, where he proceeded to give Anthony Joshua a fight ultimatum.

However, another clip has emerged of the same night showing Fury talking to respected reporter Gareth A. Davies.

Fans are concerned about a Tyson Fury video

Since then, the 27-second talkSPORT clip has gone viral, with fans expressing their concern that Fury is abusing his body.

Several fans aired their views that Fury may not be ready to fight again on December 3rd. Some even stated a spiral could see Fury out of commission for an extended period, maybe into retirement.

One said: “I’m really concerned about Tyson Fury’s mental health if he is clearly doing [things] while as an active boxer.

“He has the world at his feet and training daily. What is he going to do when he retires again?

“Will he blow up to “Big Daddy” again on booze and drugs?”

Another added: “I can’t believe how many people find this funny.

“It’s sad and embarrassing going on TV wired to bits like that. 100% will be his excuse if AJ beats him.

“If he can’t keep off [those things now], what will he be like when his career is over?”

A third stated: “I fear after watching this video that we may never see Tyson Fury fight again. I hope he’s not going down an old road again.”

Fury’s history of depression

In 2016, at the height of his first spiral into drink, drugs, and depression, Fury spoke to Rolling Stone in a 2016 interview to give an insight into his state of mind.

“They say I’ve got a version of bipolar,” Fury said. “I’m a manic depressive. I just hope someone kills me before I kill myself.”

After admitting his misdemeanors when breaking off a training camp to fight Wladimir Klitschko a second time, Fury added: “From that day forward, I’ve never done any training.

“I’ve been out drinking, Monday to Friday to Sunday. I can’t deal with it. The only thing that helps me is when I get drunk out of my mind.”

Asked directly about his mental state as he dropped his world titles and ballooned in weight, Fury responded honestly.

“Listen, I’ve done a lot of things in my life. It’s my life.

“I can do what I want. Am I not allowed to have a life now as well? Do they want to take my personal life off me too?

“I’ve not been in a gym for months, and I’ve not been training. I’ve been going through depression. I just don’t want to live anymore, if you know what I’m saying. I’ve had total enough of it.

“They’ve forced me to the breaking edge. I just didn’t care. I don’t want to live anymore.”

Avoiding oblivion to continue career

Hopefully, Fury is not heading into oblivion again, as there’s a mass of money to be made in future bouts with Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Promoters on both sides are still attempting to make Fury vs Joshua despite the former stating the fight is off for good.

A Monday deadline came and went, with Tuesday only leaving small hope for the UK fans.

After Joshua’s defeat in Saudi Arabia last month, some believe the Londoner is already looking elsewhere.

Fury had wanted to fight AJ on December 3rd, with a rematch on offer between April and June next year if his challenger pulled off a shock.

Right now, supporters of the 34-year-old want to know he’s okay and will continue training – even if the fight is against Mahmoud Charr.

Staying mentally strong and in the gym is paramount for Tyson Fury. Nobody wants to see him stay out of the ring until he officially retires happily.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on social media @officialworldboxingnews and @worldboxingnews.