Mary Spencer targets super welterweight title shot

Undefeated Canadian Junior Middleweight Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KO) is on the fast track for a World Title.

Since turning professional 13 months ago under the Eye of the Tiger promotional banner, Spencer has already fought 7 times with more activity anticipated later in the year.

In this time she has fast established herself as one of the premier puncher’s in all of women’s boxing with 5 first round knockouts, including stoppages of former IBF World Super Welterweight champion Chris Namus and IBF World Super Welterweight contender Cynthia Lozano in her last two bouts.

The knockout of Lozcano earned Mary the WBC Silver and WBA international titles.

“My coach, Ian Mackillop, has been telling me that I hit hard. It isn’t something I can prove to myself, so I decided to believe him and I’ve adjusted my fighting style accordingly.

“When my opponents go down early in fights, I’m just as surprised as everyone else. I’m just excited to see how far this goes and am coming for everyone!” said Spencer.

Spencer’s rapid ascent through the pro ranks may not be a surprise to anyone that followed her career as perhaps the most highly touted female amateur boxer in Canadian history with a total record of 118-9.

As a member of Team Canada, Spencer won 3 Gold Medals at the World Amateur Games (2005, 2008, 2010), a Gold Medal at the 2011 PanAm Games in Guadalajara, and represented the country at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Spencer’s combination of an incredible amateur pedigree, superb boxing ability, and increasingly unleashed power in both hands will make her a tough match up with any fighter in the Super Welterweight division.

“Mary is the dark horse of this division” says manager Brian Cohen who has added number 40 and 41 titles to his list of accolades in women’s boxing. “Eye of the Tiger is an amazing promotion. To believe in Mary as much as they do is a blessing to have from a management perspective. When the Boxer, manager and promotion is in sync the sky is the limit

A member of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, Spencer recently showed off her versatility serving as the color commentator on ESPN+’s broadcast of Eye of the Tiger’s Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Carlos Takam card on September 16th.

Spencer is managed by Split-T Management’s Brian Cohen and David McWater, marking the first major collaboration between Split-T and Montreal’s famed Eye of the Tiger promotions.