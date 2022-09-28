Joey Dawejko to battle 53-loss Terrell Jamal Woods on Oct 7

Philadelphia heavyweight Joey Dawejko (22-10-4, 13 KOs) will attempt to make it back-to-back wins when he goes up against Terrell Jamal Woods (28-53-9, 20 KOs) of Forrest City, AR in a six-round heavyweight contest at Parx Casino® on Friday, October 7.

Dawejko has had many ups and downs in his career but is coming off a high, winning his last fight at Parx Casino (September 1) by fourth-round knockout.

Dawejko started as a highly touted amateur, winning the 2008 AIBA Youth World Championship. After that, he turned pro at the young age of nineteen. Dawejko started with eight straight victories before he suffered his first defeat.

He would go on to win fifteen out of his next eighteen fights before capturing a WBC regional title. No matter whom Dawejko fights, he is always dangerous with his power in both hands and his high boxing IQ.

Dawejko is on the back nine of his career and after a tough 1-3 stretch, he was questioning how much longer he is going to be fighting. He started his own roofing company and recently started training again.

He decided to make his return at Parx Casino (September 1) and give it one more run toward championships and big fights at heavyweight. What a return it was, as Dawejko’s hooks were looking great with both hands and he looked rejuvenated. Two thunderous left hooks later, and “Fly” Mike Marshall was Dawejko’s latest victim.

Both Woods and Dawejko have deceiving loss totals. Dawejko has ten losses, but he fought notable boxers who were tough opponents. Dawejko has never shied away from tough challenges, but instead embraces them.

The same can be said for Woods, as he has faced 38 undefeated opponents. With that many undefeated opponents, Woods is clearly a measuring stick for many upcoming prospects. With over ninety fights, he is one of the most experienced heavyweights around right now. Bringing that experience into the ring will always be valuable no matter whom Woods is facing.

Both these fighters have never turned away from a challenge, they welcome it and, it shows their true fighter spirit. This should be a great fight, and you don’t want to miss this crucial fight on Joey Dawejko’s last ride toward a heavyweight championship.

Tickets at $50, $75, and $125 are on sale at www.axs.com, Hold My Ticket Call Center at (1-877-466-3404), or by calling 215-364-9000. Must be 21 or older to attend.

ADDITIONAL FIGHTS:

D’Angelo Fuentes (7-1, 4 KOs) of Coconut Creek, FL, will make his second appearance in the Philadelphia area. In his last fight in Philadelphia (February 24), he looked great in a unanimous decision win. Fuentes recently competed on the Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa undercard in Las Vegas (August 13). Fuentes will fight against Kevin Ford (4-0, 4 KOs) of St. Louis, MO in a six-round featherweight bout.

Daiyaan Butt (11-2, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, will be making a quick turnaround as he is coming off a win at Parx Casino® (September 1). Butt will look to stay undefeated at Parx Casino® when he competes in a six-round super lightweight bout against Juan de la Cruz Rodriguez (10-16-1, 7 KOs) of Front Royal, VA.

Brendan O’Callaghan (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA, will be competing against an opponent-to-be-determined in a four-round super welterweight bout.

Russian fighter Soslan Alborov (0-1-1) of Philadelphia, PA, will be fighting debuting Saifeddine Mezzi of Philadelphia, PA in a four-round super welterweight bout.

In a four-round super lightweight bout Hakim Smith (1-3-1) of Philadelphia, PA will be competing against Boris Nbe (2-1) of Harrisburg, PA.