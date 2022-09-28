Did Floyd Mayweather beat Manny Pacquiao in his prime?

Floyd Mayweather found himself talking about Manny Pacquiao this week, but did he beat the Filipino in his prime?

After ruling out the pair ever fighting again, the 45-year-old has discussed the subject before when quizzed for his opinion.

In the past, Mayweather immediately lifted his guard to the question of whether he met Pacquiao when his career rival was at his full peak.

Manny Pacquiao, in his prime

Suggestions over the years elude to Pacquiao hitting his prime between 2009 and 2010.

Back then, the former Senator amazingly defeated Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Joshua Clottey, Antonio Margarito, Shane Mosley, and Juan Manuel Marquez one after the other.

During the same period, Mayweather scored wins against Marquez, Victor Ortiz, and Cotto. However, it never seemed on the cards that a Mayweather vs Pacquiao bout would happen back then.

Mayweather was in a transitional phase, moving on from Las Vegas-based Top Rank and HBO to forge his path with Showtime.

In an interview with rapper Fat Joe, the wondering was put bluntly to Mayweather.

Joe asked the five-weight world champion: “Was Bob Arum the main reason you didn’t fight Pacquiao in your prime?”

The ‘Money’ man didn’t react well and launched a rant at the ‘Pac-Man’ and Irishman Conor McGregor.

“You keep saying in my prime, but I am older than Pacquiao by two years,” pointed out Mayweather. “So no matter what happens, it’s never good enough for anyone.

“As long as I’m happy, that’s what is important. What happened with the (Pacquiao) fight was this.”

Mayweather vs Pacquiao

Firing firstly at the Philippines legend, Mayweather eluded to his notion that Pacquiao would not agree to drug testing measures laid down by TMT.

“Remember, I was a pioneer of random blood in urine testing for all athletes. This is so we all can be on an even playing field.

“We all should be equal. It’s just like what people are fighting for now [with the Black Lives Matter movement].

“Don’t judge me for the color of my skin, and I won’t judge you for the color of yours.”

Pacquiao hasn’t fought professionally since Yordenis Ugas scored a unanimous decision in August 2021. It’s unlikely Mayweather will ever agree to a future clash, exhibition or not.

The oldest fighter to win a welterweight title will be 44 on his next birthday and has two exhibitions lined up of his own.

The one-time member of the Philippine Senate wasn’t the only man Mayweather fired at with Fat Joe.

Conor McGregor and racism

Conor McGregor, whom Floyd beat in 2017, was next on the hit list. Mayweather was unhappy with some double standards over racism.

“When Conor McGregor said disrespectful stuff talking about “dance boy,” they called us monkeys. Nobody got behind Floyd Mayweather. This is so crazy.

“When it’s racism amongst blacks, it’s called colorist. So is racism amongst people right now.

“That’s why I am happy every day when I get up because I did it for myself and my children. I made sacrifices.”

Those words come on the back of Mayweather, all but ruling out ever facing either fighter again.”

He added: “I’m a businessman now. I already proved years ago that I was the best – period.

“Listen, I made more [than Pacquiao] with McGregor [when stopping him in 2017].”

He ended with another dig at Manny Pacquiao.

“My Faculties and everything else comes first. Your health is your wealth. Now Pacquiao fights because he has to.

“I fight if I want to. So there is the difference.”

