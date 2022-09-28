The Biggest Sponsorship Deals in Boxing

Since people love to watch, their favorite boxers compete for the title. Others love to put bets on the non-gamstop casinos in the UK. Thus, boxing has millions of admirers all over the world. Some well-known boxers made a lot of money via endorsements and pay-per-view fights.

To get the public’s attention, brands are constantly interested in signing contracts with prominent boxers. As a result, their sales grew, which finally allowed them to make a lot of money.

Biggest Boxing Sponsorship Deals

Various companies are willing to pay boxers millions of dollars to display their shorts’ branding during a fight. Fighters with large fan bases continue to receive enormous sums of money through sponsorships.

The sponsors make agreements with well-known fighters who have millions of followers worldwide. Thus, customers see them as reliable and purchase the goods. These agreements also provide the boxers with a source of additional cash.

Canelo Alvarez

The Mexican boxer, who has won many titles in four different categories, is among the greatest in the industry. He is renowned for his devastating counterpunches, which severely wound the adversary. Alvarez holds expensive contracts as a result.

Tecate, the alcoholic beverage business Hennessy, and the winner Cleto Reyes are a few of Canelo’s principal supporters. His yearly income from these products is $2 million.

Anthony Joshua

Despite the epidemic hurting his earnings, Joshua is the greatest at landing endorsement deals. This is because he dominated the boxing world with his amazing techniques.

From 2019 to 2021, the British person held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. Joshua’s top sponsors are Lucozade, Under Armour, and Beats by Dre, with whom he earns $11 million annually.

Tyson Fury

Due to his success as a two-time world heavyweight champion, the British boxer has captured the hearts of millions of boxing fans. The 33-year-old is still working and making a solid living from his sponsorship and boxing promotion contracts.

Wow Hydrate and FashionNova are two of Fury’s primary sponsors. He is receiving $3 million annually in compensation from these deals.

Gennadiy Golovkin

A Kazakh professional boxer has had outstanding success in the ring. He has taken home two middleweight titles. Golovkin boxed 43 times throughout his career, yet strangely, he only ever lost one battle. His 41 spectacular victories raised his market value.

Because of this, in addition to his contract money, he earns well from endorsement and sponsorship arrangements. His contracts with Hublot, Tecate, and Nike’s Jordan bring in a respectable $2.5 million annually.

Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao has established himself as one of the greatest boxers in history after being the only boxer in the world to win 12 titles over eight different divisions.

The fighter has achieved many great successes in his career and earned massive contracts. He receives $1 million yearly in endorsement fees from Cleto Reyes and ANTA.

Gervonta Davis

The American professional has established himself as one of the top boxers of the modern era after winning multiple world championships in three different weight classes—2012 amateur Gold medalist Davis.

In terms of his professional career, he has boxed 26 fights and has never lost. He presently receives $700,000 from his Under Armour sponsorship contracts.

