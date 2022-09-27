Ex-Mike Tyson trainer predicts Joe Joyce KO’s Anthony Joshua

According to Mike Tyson’s former trainer Teddy Atlas, UK heavyweight beast Joe Joyce would knock Anthony Joshua out.

Joyce impressed when becoming the first top division puncher to stop Joseph Parker last Saturday night in Manchester.

“The Juggernaut” seemed impenetrable as he walked down Parker and smeared the New Zealander’s features all over his face.

A fan of the victory even mocked up an image of legendary artist Bob Ross in tribute to Joyce being a keen painter. Parker’s face after the beating was the masterpiece in question on Joyce’s canvas.

Since then, Joyce’s stock has risen considerably. Many predict the 2016 Olympic silver medalist could beat every heavyweight except WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF, and WBO belt holder Oleksandr Usyk.

After discussing Joyce on his podcast, Atlas was bold enough to air his views to his followers.

Joe Joyce KOs Anthony Joshua

“Joyce would knock Joshua out. He’s too tough and strong,” said Atlas. “Whether his fans like it or not!

“I thought in his last fight vs. Chisora, Parker was the best I’d seen him. He set his feet to both punch and control outside. He wasn’t allowed to do with Joyce.

“Joyce pushed Parker back so he couldn’t be set to punch. He forced him into retreat and attack mode.”

He added: “Joyce vs Parker was like watching a cat fight a dog. The cat was scratching and clawing. But in the end, you knew the dog would eat the cat.

“Joyce mixed in good bodywork to help melt Parker. Joyce ate a lot of big shots to break Parker finally.”

Joseph Parker Respect

Embracing his newfound attention, Joyce posted a picture of himself with Parker after the fight. The 37-year-old paid tribute to his former world heavyweight title holding opponent.

“I really enjoyed that. It was a great fight! Huge respect to Joseph Parker,” said Joyce.

“I have proven I’m up there with the best in the world. Now I’m on the way to some huge fights!

“Bring on Usyk or Fury if they want a war with The Juggernaut!

“Usyk, I am very feel. Let’s get it on.”

As Joyce picked up the WBO interim heavyweight strap in remaining undefeated, he’s next in line for Usyk’s mandatory.

Whether it happens now or in a few months, the WBO and Usyk’s team will decide. If Usyk isn’t next, Joyce could warm up on the Tyson Fury undercard on December 3rd.

