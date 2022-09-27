Fury vs Charr: A PPV fight nobody wants, and boxing doesn’t need

UK fans are not exactly looking forward to a Fury vs Charr heavyweight collision later this year after their dreams were shattered yet again.

Tyson Fury gave Anthony Joshua a deadline to agree to a contract last weekend. Joshua had 48 hours to sign the deal he’d had in his possession for ten days, according to “The Gypsy King.”

However, after promoter Eddie Hearn said there was no chance of AJ signing, doubts crept into Brit fight fans’ minds. Joshua moved to dispel those by stating he would put pen to paper.

But looking back on the Sunday video put out by the former WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight belt holder, Joshua never specified when he would ink the deal.

Monday’s deadline for the Fury fight came and went. Tyson Fury then announced the Joshua bout was off, and he was instead going to fight Mahmoud Charr.

Fury vs Charr reaction

Reaction to the Fury vs Charr headliner has been lukewarm, to say the least.

If the Charr deal does happen, Fury will need WBC approval as his targeted opponent isn’t ranked high enough. The battle also won’t take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

There’s nowhere near enough interest in Fury vs Charr to warrant hiring out a seventy or eighty-thousand-seater venue.

The British boxing fraternity wants Fury vs Joshua done. Promoter Frank Warren wasn’t optimistic about a reconsideration by his fighter on Tuesday.

“Tyson’s adamant. He’s said, ‘Enough is enough.’ Tyson’s had enough of it. So that’s it,” said Warren on talkSPORT Drive.

“He’s the champion, the guy that matters, and he makes the decision. That’s his decision at the moment.”

Queensberry deal

Charr threw a spanner in the works by stating he’s already signed a deal with Queensberry Promotions.

“I have signed an agreement to face the three heavyweight fighters of Frank Warren. They are Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, and Joe Joyce.

“I am ready to fight any of them, but the first one I would pick is Tyson Fury. I want Tyson Fury,” Charr told Boxing News.

It’s not only the fans that will seemingly turn their backs if Fury does trade blows with Charr.

Nobody wants Fury vs Charr

“Simply put, Manuel Charr is the last heavyweight on the planet anyone wants to see in the ring with Tyson Fury.

“He’s a 37-year-old who was never outstanding, even when he was younger,” said analyst Al Bernstein.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn wants talks to continue in the hope Fury will have a change of heart.

“There were various positive calls today between promoters and broadcasters who are all working hard to finalize the fight.

“There has been no talk of a deadline between the parties, but we are moving at pace to try and conclude the deal,” Hearn said earlier in the negotiations in words that still hold validity today.

Pay Per View

To compound everyone’s misery, Fury vs Joshua was again dangled in front of the UK fans, only to be taken away. It’s replaced by a lackluster encounter that may have had a smidgeon of interest a few years ago.

Now, Fury fans have to contemplate possibly paying $25 for the privilege of watching their favorite heavyweight take on an opponent with two wins in the last five years.

Charr also lost via knockout to a blown-up cruiserweight in Mairis Briedis, who weighed just 213 pounds when they fought.

Briedis stopped Charr in five rounds despite giving away 42 pounds in weight.

What will Tyson Fury do to him, and would they be willing to fork out hard-earned cash to see it?

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

