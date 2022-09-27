Fight Night Live continues fall brawls this Saturday night

South Philadelphia is the place to be on Saturday, Oct. 1, as FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast comes back less than a week later to continue its schedule of Autumn Action.

Three-straight weekends of Fall Brawls continue on FloCombat and Facebook as the fan-friendly platform partners with King’s Boxing once again, this time for an excellent eight-bout expedition live from 2300 Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

“Our 65th show continues our schedule of three fights in three weeks and this one features one of our favorites, Christian Carto, and a host of others who have proven KO power,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“We had an outstanding time last week with Marshall Kauffman and the King’s Promotions stable upstate and we know 2300 Arena will be electric on Saturday. Siddique Farooqi and Michael Woods – founder of NYFIGHTS.com – will be on the call to make certain of it.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, Saturday’s 7 p.m. card will air in its entirety on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to continue to deliver a regular slate of boxing and MMA cards via the subscription-based FloSports platform.

Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today to be ready for a full schedule of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2022.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts nearly 88,000 fans and almost 100,000 followers, and on the Everlast page which is followed by more than 442,000.

At 2300 Arena on Saturday, Philly favorite Carto (19-1, 13 KOs) takes part in the eight-round main event against once-beaten Hector Andres Sosa (14-1, 8 KOs). Carto – 25 years old and in his sixth year as a professional – has quality wins over Alonso Melendez (14-1) and James Smith (12-1) and is coming off of two-consecutive first round stoppage victories.

Power punchers Atif Oberlton (6-0, 5 KOs) of Philly, Kenny Robles (9-2, 3 KOs) of Staten Island, Quadir Albright (6-0, 6 KOs) of South Philly and Kashon Huchinson (9-5, 2 KOs) of Reading, Pa., are among those matched tough in separate bouts on Saturday.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 975 fighters and 26 promotions during 64 live event broadcasts from 27 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of Annapolis, Md., the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews.

The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV.

The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.