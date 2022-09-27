Chris Eubank Jr curbs Conor Benn trolling, continues 157 boil down

Chris Eubank Jr. is getting serious in the gym after trolling Conor Benn in his bid to successfully boil down to 157 pounds.

The Brighton man decided it would be fun to post social media videos of himself snacking on KFC, birthday cake, and cheese fondue. Not many believed that Eubank was intentionally putting on weight, though.

Chris Eubank Jr. is all business

Promoter Kalle Sauerland assured fans Eubank Jr. was taking the scaling challenge seriously. Since then, it’s been all business for Eubank Jr.

Their grudge match bout on October 8 is less than two weeks away. Chris Eubank Sr. is expected to corner for his son, alongside the legendary Ronnie Davies as chief hander.

Davies, who worked with Eubank Sr. on his run to become a British icon, is delighted to be part of such a vast UK event.

“It’s unbelievable. I feel privileged to have been with his father for all those years – twenty-odd world title fights with him,” said Davies.

“I’ve got the same again with his son. I was there when he was born, and I’ve always been with him.

“I think it’s going to be a great fight. The first Eubank-Benn fight was brutal, I was in the corner, and I could hear them saying, ‘is that all you’ve got? You’re punching like a girl’.

“You could hear the power. After the fight, I said to Barry, ‘you can’t let them fight again. No man should have to go through that again.’

“I think this next fight will be just as brutal. They’ve both got that passion that I saw in their fathers.

“I knew them both well. I’ve got the greatest respect for Conor Benn and his trainer Tony Sims. I go back a long way with Tony.

“It’ll be a great fight. Eubank is too battle hardened and too big for Conor. Conor’s time will come again, but he will get beat.”

Eubank vs Benn rivalry

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing Chairman, cannot wait for the first bell.

“We all grew up with the greatest rivalry in British boxing. In 1990 I was eleven years old. I remember one of the greatest nights for our family when Chris Eubank Snr stopped Nigel Benn to win the world middleweight title in Birmingham.

“Three years later, I remember the night so clearly. Over 45,000 people and 15 million on terrestrial TV watched the rematch on a hazy night at Old Trafford.

“Now, almost 30 years later, we see part three. An incredible moment, these two step up for what will be the biggest fight in British boxing.”

