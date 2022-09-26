Tyson Fury will announce Mahmoud Charr fight if AJ fails to sign

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Mahmoud Charr if Anthony Joshua doesn’t sign the contract by 5 pm on Monday.

“The Gypsy King” broke his silence to reveal Joshua had the paperwork for ten days, along with a stern ultimatum.

By 2 pm UK time, AJ still hadn’t sent back his portion of the agreement.

Tyson Fury confirms Mahmoud Charr substitute

Fury took to social media to inform his fans that Charr is the second choice to face him on December 3rd.

“Today is D-Day, people. Are you going to sign the contract, you big p****, or are you not going to sign it?” urged Fury.

“When Wilder sent me the contract for Wilder obe [first fight in 2018], I signed it within 24 hours because I wanted to smash his face in.

“You’ve had the contract for ten days now, b****. You still haven’t signed it. If it’s not done by 5 pm today, GK [The Gypsy King] is moving on.”

He then told Charr directly of his plan by saying: “If he doesn’t sign today, you are in big G. And you can show them how a real man throws down.”

On Saturday night at the Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker WBO heavyweight title eliminator bout for a crack at Oleksandr Usyk, Fury told Joshua: “I was optimistic about three weeks ago, but it shouldn’t be taking this long to sign a contract.

“I’m not waiting for some guy who lost three of his last five fights. He’s lucky that I’m giving him a world title shot. If not, he’ll have to wait a long time to get another one.

“I don’t mind chucking him a bone. But I don’t want him to start dictating to me. He is an invited guest at my party. My rules.

“So, if you want to play the game, come to the banquet and take your seat.”

Joshua said he would sign the Fury contract

Joshua responded to Fury by assuring his Brit rival: “I’ve been signing contracts for years. It’s not in my hands. It’s with the legal team.

“That’s why you hire lawyers. If you know the history of boxing, you make sure you get your legal terms right.

“That’s why you got good managers and good lawyers. So, of course, I’m going to sign the contract.

“It’s just with some lawyers at the minute,” he added.

Joshua had lost his last two fights, having been humbled twice by Usyk. Once in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and once in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last month.

Usyk proved himself to be the far superior boxer of the pair. Despite the defeats and poor form, Fury threw AJ a lifeline.

Time is running out for Fury vs Joshua

He has the chance to compete in a thirteenth straight world heavyweight title fight. If Joshua wins, he’ll also become a three-time heavyweight champion like his idol Muhammad Ali.

Not only that, but the Watford man will also earn a massive rematch with Fury at Wembley between April and June of next year.

However, this ongoing saga cannot see this Tuesday, and Joshua has hours to sign or wave goodbye to the Fury fight, possibly forever.

If it is Charr for Fury, he’ll have to lobby the WBC to sanction the German-based heavyweight.

The former WBA regular titleholder is currently ranked at 19. He needs to be in the top fifteen to challenge Fury.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

