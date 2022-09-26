The most hyped boxing matches of all time

The globe has witnessed numerous exciting matches throughout the past century. These matches were fascinating due to the anticipation, tension, ground-breaking thrill, and unexpected series of occurrences. As the bouts became fierce, the crowd went mad while watching TV. Betting enthusiasts had the pleasure of the most exciting odds. Our top ten list includes some of history’s most notable and anticipated boxing contests.

1. Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson [both fights]

Holyfield overcame Mike Tyson in 1996 to win the WBA heavyweight champion. Later, the awaited rematch between the two took place in the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. Fans of Mike Tyson believed Holyfield’s initial victory was an exception.

Holyfield, however, disproved this during the rematch by dominating the exchanges and using his jab to hold Tyson at bay. In a rage, Tyson did something he would never be able to undo: he bit off a portion of Holyfield’s ear, leading to his disqualification and suspension of his boxing license. However, after several appeal attempts, his license was reinstated.

2. Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Manny Pacquiao

One of the most eagerly awaited matches in boxing history was the Mayweather vs. Pacquaio super fight. Despite the substantial public interest in the battle, it took both men over a decade to ultimately come to an understanding.

Most individuals likely recall the events leading up to this confrontation more than the actual conflict. The “Fight of the Century” between champion Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao ended up being the century’s highest-grossing fight. The bout achieved record-breaking pay-per-view sales of $410 million, making it the highest-earning boxing contest ever.

While some spectators were dissatisfied, the majority of them thought the bout lived up to the expectations. Mayweather put up much more offense than usual, making it a spectacular fight. From the first bell, he pursued Pacquaio straight on, landing substantial rights that caused him to doubt himself.

Before Pacquiao eventually found his rhythm in the fourth round, Mayweather easily won the opening few rounds. The majority of the battle was dominated by Mayweather, who defeated his bitter adversary by unanimous decision.

3. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury trilogy

In a thrilling contest in the latter part of 2018, Deontay Wilder defeated Tyson Fury to retain his heavyweight title. By moving around, landing blows and dodging Wilder’s unpredictable right hand, Fury prevailed in a number of the rounds. Wilder eventually landed and felled Fury with a short-left hook in the ninth round.

The battle appeared to be finished to everyone in the arena, including Wilder, but Fury got back up and continued fighting to the very end. Even though the match was a draw, it was full of drama, excitement, and bravery, and it caught the attention of sports enthusiasts worldwide.

The rematch in 2020

Following this heart-pounding draw, a rematch took place in February 2020. One of the best comeback stories in boxing is due to Fury’s eventual victory. This fight ended up being one of the most spectacular battles in boxing history. Everyone knew going into the match that Fury was the more skilled, sound boxer. He initially proved the superior boxer, winning most of the rounds on points, but Wilder maintained the tension.

Wilder made things interesting with a knockdown in the ninth round, and when he struck Fury in the 12th round, it appeared as though he had won. Amazingly, Fury was able to stand back up and complete the fight. Fury defeated Wilder twice more via knockout in their subsequent battles.

4. Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali trilogy

The fight was popular as “The Fight of the Century,” making it one of the most anticipated fights of the 20th century. Neither man had ever lost. Early in the championship fight, Ali had the upper hand in the exchanges, but Frazier wasn’t going to go down without a fight.

Frazier stole the fight after down Ali with a devastating right hook. Despite Ali’s remarkable recovery to his feet, he nonetheless suffered his first defeat in a professional battle. As Ali made it his life’s work to exact revenge, the loss also gave rise to one of the greatest rivalries in boxing history.

Thrilla in Manila

This fight was undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated boxing bouts in history. It featured two legendary figures who had a rich history together. The first fight between the two was won by Frazier, ending Ali’s perfect record. Ali exacted revenge during their rematch, giving Frazier his second career defeat.

The entire world eagerly anticipated the rubber match between the two. Ali made a strong start after that, but as the bout went on, Frazier discovered his range and used intense strikes to take Ali out. Ultimately, Ali regained control, and by the 14th round, Frazier’s eyes would give in due to Ali’s powerful jabs, leading his corner to concede the victory.

5. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

The first match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor took place in 2017. Dubbed “The Money Fight,” this event made more than $600 million in revenue. McGregor appeared natural for a few rounds, constantly advancing and sprinkling the gloves with more-is-better techniques. Mayweather wasn’t taking too many hits, but the gap in volume was sufficient to influence the scorecards.

McGregor could not stop the snowball from rolling downward after Round 6. After five rounds of misses, he began to catch counters in his first professional boxing battle that appeared to be going the distance. However, McGregor went on to lose the fight.

