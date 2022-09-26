Robert Helenius faces the toughest challenge of his career

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 pm PT, Finland’s Robert Helenius, “The Nordic Nightmare,” will face off against America’s Deontay Wilder.

The fight will be a WBC Heavyweight Championship eliminator. The boxing match will be at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA.

This will be the toughest challenge of Helenius’ career mainly because Wilder is a former world champion and has powerful knockout punches.

However, Helenius was his former sparring partner and believes he will go the distance with the Bronze Bomber.

Moreover, the Nordic Nightmare believes he knows his opponents game play and is sure to stop him. The winner of this fight will be the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World.

About Robert Helenius

Gabriel Robert Helenius, alias the Nordic Nightmare, is a professional heavyweight boxer from Finland. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden on January 2, 1984. He holds both Finnish and Swedish nationalities. Currently, he resides in Mariehamn, Finland. Standing at 6′6 (ca.2m), Helenius has a reach of 79″ (201 cm). Moreover, he weighs 200+ pounds/ 90.72+ kilograms.

Amateur Career

The Nordic Nightmare started training as a boxer at the age of five under his father. He had his first amateur fight at the age of sixteen. In addition, in 2000, he participated in the U17 European Championship and won bronze. He had an impressive run that in 2001 he participated in the Junior European Championships. Likewise, he won bronze medal after losing to Islam Timurziev. In 2006, he took part in the European Amateur Boxing Championships in Plovdiv. He came in second place again. However, the bright side is that most of the wins were through knockout punches.

Professional Career

Helenius professional career begun in 2008 and as an athlete, he has been performing for 14 years. He fought most of his early career in the heavyweight division, but has also competed as a super heavyweight.

After going professional, Helenius won his first twenty-three fights, with thirteen of them coming by way of knockout. This was between 2008 and 2015. In 2016, he faced Johann Duhaupas and lost by knockout. However, in his latest fight in 2021, he defeated Adam Kownacki through unanimous decision.

Boxing records

Rober Helenius has a boxing record of 34 fights with 31 wins, no draws and 3 losses. Additionally, he has 19 knockouts, which translates to 61%. However, he has been inactive for 371 days. He lost to Dylan Whyte in 2016 through unanimous decision. Furthermore, in 2019, he lost to Gerald Washington through knockout.

He won his first heavyweight title in 2010, when he defeated Gregory Tony for the vacant European Union heavyweight title. From then, Helenius went on to win multiple titles, including the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title in 2010, and the WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title in 2011.

Helenius’ most notable victory to date came in December 2011. This was when he defeated Dereck Chisora for the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title. Moreover, he retained his WBA Inter-Continental and won vacant European heavyweight title. He has also defeated notable opponents such as Erkan Teper, Adam Kownacki, and Evgeny Orlov in 2018, 2020, and 2017 respectively. As of September 2022, he is ranked as the world’s 9th by the WBC and 2nd by the WBA at the heavyweight class.

Nordic Nightmare’s financial problems

In 2011, Helenius was ranked as the world’s third best heavyweight boxer by The Ring magazine. His career seemed to be on an upward trajectory. However, behind the scenes, he was struggling with financial problems. The Nordic Nightmare suffered numerous injuries which led to many operations. His team also claimed Robert owed them between 40,000 to 50,000 euros. This was from treatment costs and advance salaries. In 2013, due to tiresome legal processes, he moved to Åland.

As a result, in 2012, one of Helenius' biggest sponsors, PAF, a Finnish casino that offers games online and on board cruise ships, terminated their contract due to Finnish legislation. This was a major setback for the boxer, who was already struggling to make ends meet.

Thankfully, he was able to make a fresh start and rebuild his career. Today, Helenius is once again ranked as one of the world’s best heavyweight boxers. However, his earlier financial struggles are a reminder of how quickly things can change in the boxing world.

Wilder vs Helenius

The upcoming fight will be a tough challenge for Helenius, as Wilder is known for his tough style. Both boxers use the orthodox stance, and are known for their aggressive styles and powerful punches, which promise to make for an exciting match.

Deontay Leshun Wilder ” The Bronze Bomber” is a former heavyweight champion known for his aggressive, power-punching style. He has an impressive knockout record with 41 of his 42 wins coming by way of knockout. Wilder will be looking to use his power to overwhelm Helenius and score a quick knockout victory.

Helenius, on the other hand, is a more technical boxer. He is known for his strong jab and his ability to control the pace of a fight. Helenius will be looking to use his superior boxing skills to outpoint Wilder and win a decision. Moreover, he will try to use Tyson Fury’s tactics of wearing down Wilder.

According to Malik Scott on Fighthype, this may be a fatal strategy to use since this is not Helenius usual style. However, he may use it since Fury applied it and won the fight.

Both boxers will bring their A game as they have prepared well and both have something to fight for. The Bronze Bomber wants to make a comeback while Robert wants to continue his winning streak.

Conclusion

Overall, the fight is sure to be a thrilling one, with both boxers looking to score a big win. It is certain to be one of the most exciting fights to bet on this year. Sports enthusiasts and experienced bettors will wager their bets on this exciting bout.