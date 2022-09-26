Floyd Mayweather snubs Manny Pacquiao, no more “punishment!”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ruled out fighting Manny Pacquiao again as the American aims to avoid further punishment in the ring.

Mayweather, who stated he was fighting Conor McGregor next year until the UFC star rejected him, will only compete against opponents who won’t cause him any damage.

At 45, “Money” knows he has a limited shelf life. Trading blows with Pacquiao for a second time doesn’t come into the equation.

Pacquiao is two years younger than Floyd and a lot fresher, having only retired in 2021.

Will Floyd Mayweather fight Manny Pacquiao again?

Until he officially hangs up the gloves, Mayweather will stick to facing UFC stars, non-threatening friends, sparring partners, and Japanese kickboxers.

“I retired from the sport [in 2015]. I didn’t let the sport retire me. I’m not going to take punishment to the point where I can barely walk and barely talk,” Mayweather explained when asked about Pacquiao at the RIZIN post-fight press conference.

Mayweather was speaking after quickly dumping Mikuru Asakura onto the canvas for a second-round win.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he added: “I’m not going to fight just anyone [who is dangerous] though because I am not going to put myself in a position where it is rough and tough.

“It’s about working smarter, not harder. I am getting smarter in life. I had a great career because the less you get hit, the longer you last.

“As long as I am not taking any punches, I am going to keep doing exhibitions and have fun.

“I make great money from these exhibitions. But like I told you, I am not taking any abuse. If they were doing some bodily harm, I would have to walk away entirely.

“I am not going to put myself in a position where I am getting brutally beaten, or I am taking punishment,

Wise words from Mayweather, who was linked to McGregor or Pacquaio for a Las Vegas showdown next June or July.

Pacquiao comeback

Pacquiao now has a choice to make regarding his future. He’s still being mentioned in the same breath as IBF, WBC, and WBA belt holder Errol Spence.

But challenging for the welterweight title again after becoming the oldest champion in the weight class doesn’t seem high on the agenda.

DK Yoo, a combat YouTuber, and Jaber Zayani – an undefeated boxer – sit on Pacquiao’s bout list in December and early 2023.

One fight not on the cards is a rematch with Mayweather. That’s despite an exchange between the pair in Japan.

“There’s no blueprint on how to beat Floyd Mayweather. He can tell you that himself. He’s a Hall of Famer, but no one has the blueprint on how to beat Floyd Mayweather.

“Don’t let them trick you into getting your a** whooped again,” Mayweather told the “Pac-Man.”

The former Philippines Senator responded: “He’s older than me. I’m still young, so what I have done and accomplished in boxing is one of a kind.

“To win [world championships] eight different weight divisions is not easy. I’m not trying to boast about what I’ve accomplished in life.

“I’m just saying this in case you forget that. The best fighter in the world has humility.”

Boasts

Mayweather snapped back: “I’m not here to talk about your personal life. When we talk about what’s going on in the squared circle, I’m the best!

“No matter how you rate it. No matter how you cut it and no matter how you slice it. If you go a hundred years back, three hundred years back, to now, there’s only one best, and that’s Floyd Mayweather.”

There’s no doubting that the fans would love to see Manny Pacquiao return. At least to try to end his career on a high after losing to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision in the United States.

It doesn’t look likely to be Mayweather, though. He’s back in November against YouTuber Deji in Dubai. Pacquiao has several options open to him now that he’s also entered the exhibition circuit.

Move around with Juan Manuel Marquez [four-fight saga], ESPN analyst Timothy Bradley [controversial split decision loss and two acts of revenge], and a possible professional comeback all remain on a fruitful table for Pacquiao.

After Zayani, Pacquiao is likely to fight again in April or May.

