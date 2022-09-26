Fury vs Joshua may never happen as AJ breaks promise to sign

Fury vs Joshua has collapsed, maybe for good, after Anthony Joshua failed to follow through with his word.

Tyson Fury will not give AJ a shot at his WBC heavyweight title in December after his self-imposed deadline lapsed.

Both sides hit a brick wall in contract negotiations when Eddie Hearn said there’s no chance the contract sent by Fury’s team gets signed on Monday.

“The Gypsy King” handed down a deadline for AJ’s ink for the December 3rd Battle of Britain. Fury added that if he doesn’t, they won’t be fighting.

Anthony Joshua misses Fury deadline

“I was optimistic about three weeks ago, but it shouldn’t be taking this long to sign a contract,” said Fury sitting ringside at Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker.

“We will know by Monday anyway because if it is not done by Monday, then I’m moving on. I’m not waiting around for some guy who has lost three of his last five fights.

“He’s lucky that I’m giving him a world title shot. I don’t mind chucking him a bone, but I don’t want them to start dictating s*** to me.”

“He is an invited guest at my party, my rules.

“So, if you want to play the game, come to the banquet and take your seat.”

Fury’s demand was met with a firm no by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury vs Joshua deadline cannot be met

After initially stating the deal was “all over the place,” Hearn has admitted that if Fury sticks to his deadline, the fight is off for now.

At present, the fight is dead in the water. There was no resurrection unless Joshua went against his promoter and signed today. He didn’t despite promising on Sunday that he would.

“I’ve been signing contracts for years. It’s not in my hands. It’s with the legal team.

“That’s why you hire lawyers. If you know the history of boxing, you make sure you get your legal terms right.

“That’s why you got good managers and good lawyers. So, of course, I’m going to sign the contract.

“It’s just with some lawyers at the minute,” he added.

AJ didn’t sign as promised

Despite giving the UK fans hope, AJ didn’t come through by the 5 pm marker.

Fury went on a social media rampage of activity leading up to the deadline in a bid to get Joshua to hand in his paperwork.

“Today is D-Day, people. Are you going to sign the contract, you big p****, or are you not going to sign it?” urged Fury.

“When Wilder sent me the contract for Wilder obe [first fight in 2018], I signed it within 24 hours because I wanted to smash his face in.

“You’ve had the contract for ten days now, b****. You still haven’t signed it. If it’s not done by 5 pm today, GK [The Gypsy King] is moving on.”

TV talks

Matchroom Boxing and Warren state they were meeting with BT Sport and DAZN to discuss how the Fury vs Joshua event will work between broadcasters.

However, Hearn’s statement that Joshua would not sign the deal didn’t scuppered those plans.

Warrn said they enjoyed a “good meeting” but persuading Fury to give Joshua an extension seems a tough one.

Fury followed through with his threat to cancel. Now every boxing fan in the UK has been teased again with nothing to show for it despite two blockbusters being lined up with a rematch spawned from a two-fight deal.

The whole saga is becoming as tiresome as Mayweather vs Pacquiao to them. With many failed attempts to make the fight, it looks increasingly likely that the fight will not get made.

Fury certainly won’t be offering Joshua another chance. He’s also expected to retire soon.

Fury vs Usyk won’t happen

On whether he could turn to Oleksandr Usyk instead, Fury is adamant the Ukrainian unified heavyweight champion is not interested.

“We offered them the December 17 date in Saudi Arabia for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. Everybody wanted that date.

“Usyk said he was injured and isn’t ready until next year.

“And now he’s saying I’m scared of him. The little s***house middleweight. I’ll put my fist right through his face.”

A slight contradiction from Fury, who stated he couldn’t fight on December 17 when discussing an alternative venue of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff with Joshua. Nonetheless, Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas said the two-weight world title holder would be available in 2022.

The WBO, IBF, and WBA belt holder said he would cut short his family time to fight Fury. If not, he’ll turn his attention to a bout with former WBC ruler Deontay Wilder for next year.

Usyk is riding the crest of a wave after defeating Joshua for the second time in August.

However, Fury will battle Mahmoud Charr, leaving Usyk vs Wilder as a mouth-watering prospect in 2023.

He told Charr: “If he [AJ] doesn’t sign today, you are in big G. And you can show them how a real man throws down.”

Frank Warren can begin work of Fury vs Charr on December 3rd in Wales. The first thing he’ll have to do is persuade the WBC to sanction the fight.

Charr is rated at nineteen and needs to be in the top fifteen.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Furthermore, follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.