Exclusive: Telli Swift on how Deontay Wilder separates his alter ego

Deontay Wilder is one of the biggest punching heavyweights on the planet. Of that, there is no doubt.

But how does a loving father, partner, and role model to youngsters prepare to destroy any opponent he faces in the ring?

Well, for Wilder, he has to adopt an alter ego. He has to become “The Bronze Bomber.”

How does Deontay Wilder alter as The Bronze Bomber?

The Deontay Telli Swift knows is the soft-centered gentle giant and future husband she loves. When it comes to “The Bronze Bomber,” he’s another entity entirely separated from family life.

When Deontay flicks that switch, and it’s time to fight, the difference is night and day.

Wilder has certainly gotten into trouble with questionable intentions toward some of his in-ring victims.

Even the one man to defeat him, Tyson Fury, got a vicious tongue-lashing in a recent interview by Wilder.

However, that wasn’t Deontay for Telli, who explained the contrast in an exclusive interview with World Boxing News.

“Deontay Wilder and Bronze Bomber are completely different. Deontay is a father, spouse, and gentleman,” Telli noted to WBN.

“Bronze Bomber is a beast, a warrior, ready to demolish whoever is in his way to get to the goal at stake.

“The Bronze Bomber, I feel, is what Deontay needs to turn into pertaining to his job as a boxer.

“You have to be tough if you’re in this particular business,” she added.

Retirement consideration

It wasn’t long ago that the former WBC heavyweight champion was considering his future in the sport. Two knockout losses to “The Gypsy King” had Wilder thinking hard about walking away.

After being honored by Tuscaloosa with a permanent statue outside the Tourism Center, a reminder of his accomplishments brought one conclusion.

Deontay Wilder certainly wasn’t done. The 36-year-old is planning another four years of boxing, beginning on October 15th.

Ex-sparring partner Robert Helenius will be in the opposite corner as Wilder returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the first time since 2019.

Telli Swift support

Asked how she reacted to the news Wilder would make a comeback, Swift responded: “I asked him if he was still in love with where his mind, body, and heart are at.

“I’ve always desired for Deontay to be happy in what he does. If one of those happens to be boxing, I’m all for it.

“I’m in full support of any decisions he makes for our family. As long as he loves boxing and his mind, body, and soul allow him to, I’ll be right by his side.”

The Helenius bout will be the Alabama fighter’s 46th professional bout. Fans in Brooklyn will see Wilder compete in an arena where he holds a one hundred percent knockout record.

In four contests, Wilder has four big KOs. Artur Szpilka was blasted out with one stunning shot on Showtime. While ex-WBC heavyweight title holder Bermane Stiverne got annihilated in the first round. As did Dominic Breazeale in 2019.

The other man to be humbled was Luis Ortiz, who Wilder did similar to in a 2019 rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A stunning right hand put Ortiz’s lights out and retained the WBC title for Wilder. The pair have since become friends.

Deontay Wilder – Top heavyweight

Wilder has proven himself one of the best heavyweights, certainly above Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz in the pecking order.

At this point, only Oleksandr Usyk and old foe Fury can lay claim to being higher-ranked than Deontay Wilder.

Trainer Malik Scott is yet to taste victory after joining forces with Wilder for his third fight with Fury. A triumph on the Helenius Premier Boxing Champions Pay Per View will be much needed.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

