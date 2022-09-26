Derek Chisora says he’s “officially retired” from boxing

British heavyweight Derek Chisora claims he is now officially retired from the sport despite beating Kubrat Pulev last time out.

The former world title challenger announced his decision to BT Sport Box Office on Saturday night when attending Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker.

Has Derek Chisora retired from boxing?

Having lost three of his last four bouts, Chisora told an interviewer his career was over.

The BT Sport presenter looked bemused as Chisora gave short answers and seemed angry at being put on the spot.

Knowing Chisora’s mood swings is unlikely to be a true statement. “WAR” will undoubtedly be back in the ring soon.

Tyson Fury exchange

Chisora claimed he was in Manchester to fight Tyson Fury bareknuckle in a startling exchange with the WBC heavyweight champion.

Chisora said: “I’m in Manchester. I am in Manchester, remember what you said?”

Fury replied: “Derek, what’s happening? What did I say about Manchester?”

Chisora told him: “You said to come to Manchester. I’ll fight you bare knuckle. You were talking s***. I’m here.”

Fury then revealed some agreement between the pair was discussed and probably why “The Gypsy King” made it public that he wanted an unwarranted trilogy with Chisora.

“Why didn’t you sign the contract then? – Two million quid.

Chisora stated: “You didn’t send me a contract. Don’t send me messages saying come to my home, and I’ll fight you bare knuckle.”

Fury added: “I’ll fight you bare knuckle. No problem. Any time, any place, anywhere. You got two million, and you refused it.”

DC: “You didn’t send me anything.”

TF: “There was no need to send it. You declined two million.”

Fury vs Joshua

The pair then turned to a potential battle between Fury and Anthony Joshua on December 3rd at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

DC: “If the fight happens, he’ll [AJ] win.”

TF: “I’ll win. I’ll knock him out inside six rounds. If you want, I’ll fight you in between rounds too. That’s how easy work it is.”

DC: “Like how your mate [Parker] done here.”

TF: ‘My mate beat you though, didn’t he? And I beat you.”

DC: “He got knocked out, though.”

TF: “I knocked you out, so what does that say about you? He beat you, and I beat you also.”

DC: “Do you want to fight? I will pay your wages.”

Fury vs Chisora III was probably on the cards at some point until the UK public dismissed the fight out of hand. The reaction to social media exchanges between the pair didn’t sit well with British fans.

Chisora was beaten convincingly on both occasions by Fury. There’s certainly no need for them to do it a third time.

But if you take Chisora’s short interview with BT Sport as gospel, we won’t ever see the man formerly known as “Del Boy” in the ring again.

