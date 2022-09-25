Fury vs Joshua deal is dead

Fury vs Joshua – Tyson Fury will not be fighting Anthony Joshua in December after both sides hit a brick wall in contract negotiations.

“The Gypsy King” handed down a deadline of Monday for AJ to sign the deal for December 3rd. Fury added that if he doesn’t, they won’t be fighting.

Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua deadline

“I was optimistic about three weeks ago, but it shouldn’t be taking this long to sign a contract,” said Fury sitting ringside at Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker.

“We will know by Monday anyway because if it is not done by Monday, then I’m moving on. I’m not waiting around for some guy who has lost three of his last five fights.

“He’s lucky that I’m giving him a world title shot. I don’t mind chucking him a bone, but I don’t want them to start dictating s*** to me.”

“He is an invited guest at my party, my rules.

“So, if you want to play the game, come to the banquet and take your seat.”

Fury’s demand was met with a firm no by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury vs Joshua deadline cannot be met

After initially stating the deal was “all over the place,” Hearn has since admitted that if Fury sticks to his deadline, the fight is definitely off for now.

At present, the fight is dead in the water. There seems to be no resurrection.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, is slightly more optimistic than Fury or Hearn. The Londoner believes talks on Monday can prove fruitful.

“I am hoping we’ll be able to get it over the line on Monday,” Warren told the BBC.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of issues. The only thing I think can hold it up at the minute is the broadcasters.

“AJ said he wanted the fight [two-fight deal]. We’ve agreed to the financial terms [60-40 purse split with 50-50 rematch]. We’ve told them they can be involved in all the contracts, setting the budgets for the undercard, everything.”

Optimistic

Warren’s son George had previously told Sky Sports: “We’re still talking. Everything at the moment is very amicable.

“We’re having fresh conversations this week. But we’re hoping that we’re going to move forward. We’re all working hard to make it happen.

“Just a bit longer. I’m not going to put a timeline on it. We need realistically to know what we’re doing, what Tyson’s doing.

“There’s no ifs, buts, or maybes, Tyson’s fighting the end of this year. Timetable-wise, and timescale-wise, for both fighters, it looks like it could work.

“As I say, we’re talking. Everything’s very amicable; everything’s going okay so far.

“Fingers crossed we get some good news for British fight fans very soon.”

Matchroom Boxing and Warren meet with BT Sport and DAZN to discuss how the Fury vs Joshua event will work between broadcasters. However, Hearn’s statement that Joshua will not sign the deal on Monday negates further conversations.

If Fury doesn’t follow through with his threat, he’ll look like he’s bowing to Joshua. Every boxing fan in the UK knows that’s not how Fury does business.

Fury vs Usyk won’t happen

On whether he could turn to Oleksandr Usyk instead, Fury is adamant the Ukrainian unified heavyweight champion is not interested.

“We offered them the December 17 date in Saudi Arabia for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. Everybody wanted that date.

“Usyk said he was injured and isn’t ready until next year.

“And now he’s saying I’m scared of him. The little s***house middleweight. I’ll put my fist right through his face.”

A slight contradiction from Fury, who stated he couldn’t fight on December 17 when discussing an alternative venue of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff with Joshua. Nonetheless, Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas said the two-weight world title holder would be available in 2022.

The WBO, IBF, and WBA belt holder said he would cut short his family time to fight Fury. If not, he’ll turn his attention to a bout with former WBC ruler Deontay Wilder for next year.

Usyk is riding the crest of a wave after defeating Joshua for the second time in August.

However, Fury looks far more likely to battle Mahmoud Charr, leaving Usyk vs Wilder as a mouth-watering prospect in 2023.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.