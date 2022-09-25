Floyd Mayweather 200lbs bodyguard face-plants in lightweight KO

Floyd Mayweather watched his long-time bodyguard Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi face-plant at RIZIN 38.

Sadeghi agreed to fight on the card as only three bouts had been signed with just over a week to go. An “open weight” category was then created to accommodate the much bigger weightlifter.

Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka then stepped up to the plate after Sadeghi labeled Japanese fighters “weak” at a press conference for Mayweather’s headlining fight.

Pushing Mayweather’s opponent Mikuru Asakura back despite no threat at the head-to-head, Sadeghi quickly got added to the card.

Despite a 70-pound weight differential trimmed down only slightly by lightweight Tanaka adding a few extra pounds, that’s where it all went wrong for Jizzy.

Tanaka caught him in the third round and dazed the much bigger man. Sadeghi couldn’t stay on his feet, and the fight was over.

Sadeghi hit the floor hard and could not recover from the knockout.

In the main event, promoter Mayweather won his third victory in his fourth contest since retirement. The exhibition fight in Japan didn’t see the end of the second round.

After facing Conor McGregor, Mayweather fought Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, and now Asakura.

Mayweather’s team managed to get their man a reported $20 million purse for the three-rounder.

Floyd returns again in November against social media star and non-boxer Deji in Dubai. It will be another exhibition bout outside of the United States.

The Super RIZIN pay-per-view event, headlined by the Mayweather vs. Askakura, was held at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama.

Super RIZIN, presented by Japanese MMA company RIZIN Fighting Federation, was distributed by Integrated Sports.

The action was beamed across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand. Also, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel.

Mayweather vs Asakura got priced at $29.99.

Additionally, it was broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming, and Smart TV apps) and PPV.com.

Super RIZIN Results:

Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0,27 KO’s boxing), USA KO2 over Mikuru Askakura (16-3-0 MMA), Toyohashi, Japan

Kouzi “Emperor” Tanaka (31-16-2, 10 KOs), Japan KO3 over Jizzy Mack (Ray Vinci Sadeghi), USA

Kota Miura (1-0-0), Japan SUBMISSION W1 over Bunchual Phonsungnoen (pro debut), Thailand

Nada Yoshinaro (41-6-1, 26 KOs), Japan KO1 over Bandasak So Trakunpet (pro debut), Thailand

