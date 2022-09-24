Joyce vs Parker results from Manchester

Joyce vs Parker results: World Boxing News presents results from Manchester as Joe Joyce fights former world champion, Joseph Parker.

The WBO interim heavyweight title is on the line as whoever wins eyes a shot at unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Joyce vs Parker results:

The dangerous Mark Heffron overwhelmed a dazed Martin Bulacio in the first round with an impressive display.

Heffron jumped on Bulacio in the first round and got the job done after hurting his opponent more than once.

A right hand over the top ended the night as the referee stepped in.

Raven Chapman out-fought a game Jorgelina Guanini to win the WBC International featherweight title. Chapman took a unanimous points verdict with the judges.

At super lightweight, Amaar Akbar pushed to 4-0 with a decision win over Karlo Wallace through four sessions.

James Heneghan stopped Rod Douglas Jr in the fifth round to earn this first early finish of his career. Heneghan is now 8-0 in the middleweight ranks.

Callum Thompson defeated Delmar Thomas on points over four rounds in the opener to go 5-0.

Remaining bouts:

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker

Vacant WBO Interim World Heavyweight title

Michael Magnesi vs Anthony Cacace 19 1 0

Ekow Essuman vs Samuel Antwi

BBBofC British Welterweight title

Commonwealth Boxing Council Welterweight title

Amanda Serrano vs Sarah Mahfoud

IBF, WBC, and WBO featherweight titles

Nathan Heaney vs Jack Flatley

Tommy Fletcher vs Toni Visic

Joyce vs Parker fighter quotes:

Joyce

“He sees me as a lump, and this big lump will come at him on Saturday night.

“I’ve had a really great camp with my team, and Salas over there has been sending me little clips of what I need to work on in the fight.

“We are well prepared and have done all the biomechanics and polishing up all my skills. It was really great to have that last fight against Hammer to show that I can take three or four right hands coming forward.

“I am in a better place and will improve on everything I need to in this fight. But I feel I am in the best place and what a great opponent in Joseph Parker.

“I just want to get the gloves on and fight him after this little talking session.”

Parker

“Everything has been ticked off in this camp, so there are no excuses and no doubts. I will go in there and win, and win well. Joe Joyce has one style.

“I don’t see any adjustments or any change. It just depends on how I show up.

“I see a lump when I look at him, a big man, a man who is confident and ready. He is going to get stopped in his tracks.

“I truly believe that. I am very confident going into this fight. Hype train.”

