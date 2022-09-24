Beware Usyk: Joyce brutalizes a valiant Parker as Fury winces

Joyce vs Parker: Joe Joyce produced a superb performance to become the first to stop former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in Manchester.

“The Big Juggernaut” proved to be just that as the Olympic silver medalist inflicted damage in between taking Parker’s best shots.

After a close first round, Joyce took the next two rounds as Parker put a lot of effort into just remaining in the fight.

As he entered the fourth, Parker looked spent but managed to rally and make the fight look closer than it was.

Joyce began to take over through five and opened up a cut over one eye as Parker’s other began to swell. It seemed a matter of time as Parker’s friend Tyson Fury winced at ringside.

At 37, Joyce cannot waste any time after earning a spot opposite Oleksandr Usyk in 2023. His devasting finish in the eleventh round proves Joyce will be a tough nut to crack.

If it happens, Usyk will have all the trouble he can handle against a relentless 270-pound monster with a granite chin.

Joyce vs Parker PPV undercard results

Michael Magnesi gave a good account of himself against a superior fighter in Anthony Cacace. However, the Italian could not out-work the Belfast man for the duration.

Constantly walking Cacace down, Magnesi got caught too much on the way in, especially with eye-catching uppercuts from both hands.

After twelve hard-fought rounds, Cacace got the decision, although it didn’t come without controversy.

Scorecards in the UK have their detractors at the moment. However, the Italian visitor Magnesi was gifted an unfathomable card against the home fighter.

Judges handed in 117-11 and 116-112 for Cacace in a straightforward decision. Somehow, one judge saw it 116-112 in favor of Magnesi.

An investigation should follow into how that came to pass.

Serrano wins

Amanda Serrano barely broke sweat as the seven-weight world champion added the IBF featherweight title to her WBC and WBO versions.

The Puerto Rican boxed the head off a determined Sarah Mahfoud to further unify the division.

At the final bell, judges carded all for Serrano 99-92 and 97-93 [twice].

The Nathan Heaney vs Jack Flatley fight got called off prematurely after a sickening head clash in the fifth round. The contest was warming up when Flatley stepped into Heaney as the “Hitman” moved in to position himself for a shot.

A massive cut opened up immediately over Heaney’s right eye. The ringside physician had no hesitation in calling off the bout.

Heaney will need a mass of stitches and maybe some plastic surgery for the awful slice across his eyebrow.

As more than four rounds had passed, the fight went to the scorecards. Heaney won by margins of 50-45 and 49-46 [twice]. A little of a disservice to Flatley’s efforts.

