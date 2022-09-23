Tyson Fury vs Mahmoud Charr likely for Dec 3, “sausage” AJ stalls

Tyson Fury will likely share the ring with Mahmoud Charr on December 3rd after Anthony Joshua stalled on signing his Fury vs Joshua contract.

Fury took to social media on Friday to brand AJ a “sausage” as the “Gypsy King” aired his disappointment over an agreement.

Will Fury vs Joshua happen next?

Joshua’s management team has been mulling over the contract for almost a week after WBC heavyweight champion Fury offered the Londoner an unexpected title shot.

Promoters on both sides updated on negotiations recently, stating that only a few minor points needed figuring out. However, with only ten weeks to go, time is running out.

Charr, a former WBA “regular” belt holder, is seemingly waiting in the wings after a message to Fury on Instagram.

He said: “I promise you I will smash your pretty face, you big dosser. I focus on this green and gold belt. It’s coming home.”

Frustrated, Fury unleashed on both Oleksandr Usyk and Joshua with a rant worthy of the lineal king.

Speaking on his channel, Usyk had recently discussed Fury’s decision not to enter talks.

“Despite his toughness and how he is generally described, he is afraid. Yes, of me,” said the Ukrainian.

Tyson Fury responded: “Usyk, you little s*** house. I’m going to put my fist right through the side of you, you little sausage.

“And that other s***house. That bodybuilder Joshua, that’s a proper s***house that is. He’s had the contract for I don’t know how long and isn’t signing it.

“You little sausage, you do not want to fight. Your manager is a sausage. I’ve never seen anything like yous.”

“However, I will be fighting on December 3rd if this sausage does not sign this contract – which I don’t think he is.”

Joshua has been linked to a fight in Beijing, China, against Zhilei Zhang despite the ongoing talks with Fury.

Fury vs Charr

Meanwhile, Charr and Fury have enjoyed back and forth about rekindling a fight that should have taken place years ago.

At present, it seems UK fans will be disappointed again as Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren fail to deliver the two-fight deal they all want.

After his rematch loss to Usyk in Saudi Arabia last month, Joshua and Hearn will be keen to avoid another reverse anyway, so it might be the best thing for the two-time world champion.

In his last two title defenses, Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder [October 2021] and Dillian Whyte [April 2022]. He’s probably due a knock over by now too.

WBC voluntary ranking problem

The 32-year-old is in a voluntary stage with the World Boxing Council, so Tyson Fury can choose from anyone in the top fifteen.

There could be a sticking point to a Fury vs Charr bout, though. Despite not fighting since May and not being in the Top 40 before September, Charr was obviously elevated in the WBC Rankings to fight Fury.

Sadly for Fury, it wasn’t high enough. Charr is ranked at 19. Therefore, he’ll need special permission to challenge Fury for the WBC belt once a formal contract is signed.

Fury’s team has already booked a venue in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for his next fight on BT Sport Box Office.

Moving on to Charr despite Usyk also stating he’s willing to fight this year is just another blow to the sport and the possibility of a WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO undisputed championship fight.

It would be the first in two decades since the great Lennox Lewis ruled the heavyweight division.

