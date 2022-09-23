Shakur Stevenson loses WBC, WBO titles and money in weight bid

Shakur Stevenson admitted defeat after weighing a pound and a half over the super featherweight limit on Thursday.

The talented two-weight world champion lost his WBC and WBO world titles after failing to make the 130-pound stipulation.

Stevenson was 1.6 pounds over and had to explain himself for the fight to continue. Conceição is eligible to win the titles after agreeing to a monetary and dehydration deal following lengthy talks.

If Stevenson wins, the titles become vacant.

Shakur Stevenson

Despite the furor, Stevenson is ready to win and move up in weight.

“I gave it my all. I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body can’t make 130 anymore.

“My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight,” he said.

As fight night approaches, Stevenson is ready for the challenge of Conceicao.

“Honestly, I’m just ready to fight. I’m not really focused on the pressure. I don’t care about all that.

“I’m really focused on putting in the work on Friday night. I’m just ready to fight at the end of the day.

“All I can think about is fighting and performing. That’s everything that’s on my mind.

“He’s a good fighter. But I think he lost against Valdez. If you left it in the judges’ hands, then you lost. I fought Valdez, and I beat the s*** out of him.

“I don’t have any excuses. He’s talking about having COVID or something before his last fight. All I hear are excuses. I’m ready to fight.

“Tell him not to have any excuses on Friday night. I’m ready to beat him up.

“I never leave it in the hands of the judges. I go in there and take everything that I want.”

Robson Conceicao

Conceição said: “I’m very motivated. I’ve trained all my life for this moment. The world was able to see that I was better than Oscar Valdez. I should have won.

“I’m a champion without a crown and ready for Friday night.

“Shakur is someone that I really respect. He’s a great athlete. I can tell that he’s young, probably overly excited, and speaks a little too much.

“This coming Friday, there will only be one champ, and that champ is me.”

In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) steps up in class against Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KOs).

Full Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao weights:

• Shakur Stevenson 131.6 vs. Robson Conceição 129.6

(WBC/WBO/Ring Magazine Junior Lightweight World Titles — 12 Rounds)

• Keyshawn Davis 136.2 lbs vs. Omar Tienda 136.4 lbs

(Lightweight— 8 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

• Henry Lebron 130 lbs vs. Andy Vences 129.8 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

• Bruce Carrington 126.6 lbs vs. Jose Argel 126.8 lbs

(Featherweight — 6 Rounds)

• Pablo Valdez 153.6 lbs vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez 152.2 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

• Jahi Tucker 147.8 lbs vs. Jose Luis Sanchez 148.2 lbs

(Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

• Orlando Gonzalez 127 lbs vs. Misael Lopez 126.2 lbs

(Featherweight— 8 Rounds)

• Floyd Diaz 122.8 lbs vs. Juan Hernandez 123 lbs

(Junior Featherweight— 6 Rounds)

• Antoine Cobb 144 lbs vs. Jaylan Phillips 141.8 lbs

(Welterweight — 4 Rounds)

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.