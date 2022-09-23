“Martians used George Foreman’s body” during Muhammad Ali KO

George Foreman is usually honest as the day is long regarding his painful KO defeat to Muhammad Ali. He’s enjoyed a joke once or twice too.

The former heavyweight champion of the world is never one to shy away from giving his fans interaction on social media.

‘Big George’ is a regular on Twitter and always tries his hardest to answer every question put to him.

George Foreman abducted by Aliens

One fan got more than he bargained for when quizzing Foreman on his legendary defeat to Muhammad Ali.

During the “Rumble in the Jungle,” the two-time top division ruler says aliens abducted him as Ali used his famous ‘Rope-a-Dope’ maneuver to tired Foreman out.

Foreman unloaded everything in his arsenal on Ali that night in 1974 before his tank emptied and Ali capitalized.

Now, with tongue firmly in cheek, Foreman gave his views on what exactly happened in the ring.

“That night in Africa, I was asleep. I heard a high pitch noise,” joked Foreman. “Two fellows wearing green suits told me to come with them.

“I couldn’t move. When they brought me back, the fight was over. The Martians used my body. I was never touched. (All I) Heard (was) Ali, Ali, Ali!”

The 73-year-old went down in the eighth and was out for the referee Zach Clayton’s count of ten.

Foreman admitted afterward it was the hardest thing for him to deal with in his life.

Heading into the contest, Foreman was a formidable 40-0 juggernaut. Undefeatable and possibly the best puncher of all time.

Muhammad Ali – The Greatest

After Ali raised his hand, Foreman became another victim of “The Greatest.”

It was a tough time for George Foreman, as is his recent plight.

He fought six more times before losing again and retreating into a shell for days shy of a decade.

Emerging in 1987, Foreman embarked on one of the best comeback stories in the history of boxing.

It culminated in Foreman becoming the oldest heavyweight champion of all in 1994.

That stoppage of Michael Moorer vindicated Foreman’s legacy. Years on, he’s correctly known as one of the most revered warriors ever to lace them up.

Aliens or not.

Foreman is now undoubtedly embroiled in a fight of a different kind as he denies historical sexual assault allegations made by two women.

Legal action is ongoing. WBN expects no further comment on the cases for some time.

