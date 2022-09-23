Deontay Wilder vs Oleksandr Usyk PPV captivates for 2023

A unified heavyweight title fight between ex-WBC champion Deontay Wilder and current ruler Oleksandr Usyk moved closer.

The potential battle gained traction last week when Usyk stated his desire to offer Wilder a shot at his belts.

Tyson Fury’s decision to focus on defending his WBC heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua or Mahmoud Charr meant Usyk was left out in the cold.

Therefore, the Ukrainian aims to put his money where his mouth is after Wilder faces Robert Helenius in October.

Will Oleksandr Usyk fight Deontay Wilder?

Despite his record of knockouts, Usyk has no qualms about agreeing to fight the “Bronze Bomber.” And with interest now reciprocated, a Pay Per View headliner is closer to reality.

Usyk is currently a promotional free agent. This scenario leaves working with Premier Boxing Champions promoter Al Haymon and Bombzquad for a bout with Wilder an easy feat for “Mr. I am Feel.”

Wilder said his thoughts on accepting an encounter with one of the best heavyweights on the planet, “That’s music to my ears.

“[Oleksandr] Usyk is a very honorable person. He’s a man of his word. So I’m looking forward to that.

“If somebody offers you a title shot, you’ve got to jump on it when the opportunity presents itself,” he added.

Boxing fans are already drooling at the prospect of Usyk trading blows with one of the most brutal punching boxers of all time.

Wilder’s one-punch knockout of Luis Ortiz remains legendary three years on. When it landed, the noise inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena was like a shotgun going off from a meter away.

As ex-foe Fury steps back from an undisputed championship fight, Wilder is willing to step in for the “Gypsy King.”

Wilder can defeat Usyk

Trainer Malik Scott believes his fighter is capable of dethroning Usyk.

“Believe me when I’m telling you this right now, Deontay’s the only heavyweight in the world that could beat Oleksandr Usyk.

“Deontay is going to be a two-time champion, but this time he’s gonna collect all the belts.”

Usyk’s record of traveling around the globe and scoring victories is unprecedented. He’d have no problem heading to the famous Las Vegas strip or even the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for a blockbuster PPV.

January or February of next year seems to be the perfect window for Usyk vs Wilder to take place on FOX rather than Showtime.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn won’t be happy that Wilder holds no interest in the London star now that the straps are no longer in his possession.

Ending Joshua’s revenge bid last month in Saudi Arabia, Usyk is in the form of his life. He’s also the Pound for Pound king.

Helenius on Oct 15

Tuscaloosa’s finest is focused on Robert Helenius next month, first and foremost. With Usyk preferred over Joshua or Andy Ruiz Jr. for 2023.

Usyk is open to putting his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles on the line. Asked who he’d rather face, though, Wilder was second to his

“Wilder, I guess. [But I prefer] Fury [for the WBC title]. I don’t take the easy way out.”

As well as the Ortiz KO, Wilder holds triumphs over Bermane Stiverne [twice], Gerald Washington, Chris Arreola, and Frenchman Johann Duhaupas.

The Alabama slammer needs a victory, though, following the Fury defeats. Wilder has to end a drought stretching back to that supersonic smashing of the Cuban.

If he does, boxing can look forward to a captivating collision of two superstars for the heavyweight crown.

Outside an undisputed battle, Usyk vs Wilder is the most significant heavyweight fight in the sport.

