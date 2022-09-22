Richard Brewart Jr. locked and loaded for Joeshon James

Undefeated middleweight, Richard Brewart Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs), will face former USA Boxing stand-out Joeshon James (6-0, 3 KOs), as the two will do battle in an 8-round main event on Thompson Boxing’s “Locked ’N Loaded” card.

“Locked ‘N Loaded” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, September 23, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets are priced $50, $75, and $100, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Brewart Jr. had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Joeshon James, fighting at home, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“A lot of hard work was put into this camp, a lot of tough sparring, and now I’m in great shape. I’ve been working on being more active, throwing more punches each round, and keeping a better pace throughout each round. The work I put into this camp will show on fight night as I’m looking to get stop my opponent before the final bell rings.”

On how his career is going progressing:

“First off, I want to thank Thompson Boxing for keeping me busy during the pandemic. This will be the third undefeated fighter I will face in my career, and I feel my name is starting to get attention in the middleweight division. I am fighting the toughest possible opponents I can, and this will be no different. I truly believe I am the best prospect in all of boxing based on my resume. This weekend I will prove it again.”

On fighting back at home:

“I love putting on great shows in-front of all the fans who show up to cheer me on. It has been five fights since I knocked someone out, so it is long overdue that I stop someone. So, what better place than back at home to break the decision streak. The goal of this camp has been simple – be the best version of myself. After I win this fight, bigger fights will come, so I want to put on a show and make a statement. I have trained for this fight like it was a 12-round world title fight.”

On his matchup with Joeshon James:

“He is a good fighter, but the type of opponents he has faced in the pros are nothing like what I have faced. He was a very good amateur, but I am a very good professional. That is a big difference, and Friday, Joeshon will see the difference in the ring.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I am looking to enter the top-15 of the world rankings with a win. I want to face the best guys in the world, and that is why I am facing the best talent possible. I am not turning down hard fights, and beyond that – I am winning these fights. A win here puts me one step closer to recognition, and regional titles. I want both, but I really want a belt before 2023 is over.”