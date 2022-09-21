Gervonta Davis gets a trial date, teases Ryan Garcia confirmation

Gervonta Davis looks set to fight Ryan Garcia before going on trial for a hit-and-run incident dating back to November 2020.

Davis has been linked to facing lightweight rival Garcia for the past couple of years. However, nothing has ever really been close.

That seems to have changed with “Tank” reacting to a promise from Garcia that “War is coming,” wanting all the smoke.

Talks began following Garcia’s return victory over Javier Fortuna. The Golden Boy star said Davis was the only fight he wanted next.

A massive Pay Per View could occur in early December to avoid clashing with the Davis trial.

The courts revealed Davis would go on trial beginning December 12. He could face seven years in prison.

What are the charges against Gervonta Davis?

Four counts of failure to immediately return and to remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. One year.

One count of failure of the driver involved in an accident to render reasonable assistance to an injured person. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to furnish req. ID and license. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to exhibit license to police. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to report to nearest police. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver in an accident to locate. Also, notify the owner of the unattended property of damage. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver in an accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property. 60 days.

One count of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway on a suspended license and privilege. One year.

One count of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway with revoked license and privilege. One year.

One count of driving a motor vehicle on the highway without the required license and authorization. 60 days.

One count of the driver failing to stop at a steady circular red signal.

Jermall Charlo

Meanwhile, as Davis fights to stay out of prison, Jermall Charlo saw felony charges dropped in the past few days.

Charlo stood accused of assaulting his cousin in September 2021. He was arrested five months after the alleged incident.

Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case, saying: “based on the reason that we cannot prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Evidence developed in a way that did not support the charge to a conclusion.”

The Attorney acting on behalf of Charlo released the following statement.

“Nine witnesses came forward to say Charlo never hit his 21-year-old nephew,” said Kent Schaffer.

“Jermall is very happy. He can concentrate on preparing for his next fight now that this distraction has been removed.”

However, Brother Jermell still has a charge hanging over his head over the same incident.

Jermell stands accused of stating: “I will kill you with my bare hands,” and faces a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat.

A hearing is due to take place this month.

