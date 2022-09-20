Luis Torres defeats Cesar Gutierrez in Mexico

Boxing fans celebrated Mexican Independence Day in style as World Boxing Council (WBC) No. 20 rated Luis “Koreano” Torres (17-0, 10 KOs) out-boxed and out-classed previously unbeaten fellow Mexican lightweight prospect Cesar “Torito” Gutierrez (14-1-2, 5 KOs) in the “Canela Boxeo” main event, presented by CANELA.TV, at Expo Palenque in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico.

Co-promoted by World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor, and De La O Promotions, “Canela Boxeo” is streamed live and for FREE the third Friday night of every month on CANELA.TV, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from various venues in Mexico.

The 20-year-old Torres, the reigning WBC Latino lightweight champion, displayed all his skills in a relatively one-sided fight against Gutierrez, in which Torres won nine of 10 rounds in the non-title fight. Torres, who was fighting in his hometown, is a former WBC Youth Silver lightweight titleholder.

“What a great night of fights on CANELA.TV tonight in Obregon, Sonora, Mexico,” Taylor said after last night’s show. This was Luis Torres’ finest hour and coming out performance.

“He dropped and dominated a previously undefeated (14-0) fighter. Our next step for Torres will be to bring him to Southern California for a full training camp.”

In the Fight of the Night, Colombian knockout artist Kevin Piedrahita (7-1, 7 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Marco Moreno Cota (8-1, 6 KOs) in the fifth round by way of a technical knockout in the co-featured event. Cota, 20, was a standout Mexican amateur boxer.

“I told everyone that Cota versus Piedrahita would be the ‘Fight of the Night’ and it was everything we could have asked for and more,” Taylor noted. “Thank you to both me for daring to be great and giving a performance that fans will be talking about for a while.”

Late replacement Ernesto Garcia (5-2, 5 KOs) upset his previously undefeated Honduran opponent, Gerardo Sanchez (6-1, 3 KOs), with a shocking opening-round stoppage in their Special Light Flyweight Attraction.

Cota’s younger brother, 17-year-old featherweight Alejandro Cota (3-1, 1 KOs), also suffered his first loss as a professional, dropping a 4-round unanimous decision to Alex Fuentas Borbon (3-0). Cota was also a standout amateur boxer.

In the opener, Pedro Penunuri (3-0, 1 KO) took a 4-round unanimous decision from Jose Alfredo Martinez (2-1, 0 KOs).

Complete results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – LIGHTWEIGHTS

Luis Torres (17-0, 10 KOs), Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, México

WDEC10 (99-90, 99-90, 99-90)

Cesar Gutierrez (14-1-2, 5 KOs), Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS

Kevin Piedrahita (7-1, 7 KOs), Pereira, Colombia

WTKO5

Marco Moreno Cota (8-1, 6 KOs), Empalme, Sonora, México

SPECIAL LIGHT FLYWEIGHT ATTRACTION

Ernesto García (5-2, 4 KOs), Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

WTKO1

Gerardo Sánchez (6-1. 3 KOs), Tegucigalpa, Honduras

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHTS

Pedro Peñuñuri (3-0, 1 KO), Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, México

WDEC4 (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

José Alfredo Avila (2-1, 0 KOs), Terreon, Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, México

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Alex Fuentas Borbon (3-0, 1 KO), Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, México

WDEC4 (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

Alejandro Cota (3-1, 1 KO), Empalme, Sonora, México