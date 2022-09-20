Guido Vianello tops Rome OPI/Top Rank event on Oct 28

OPI Since 82 of the Cherchi’s family, Italy’s leading boxing promoter, has partnered up with Top Rank of the legendary Bob Arum, one of the most influential and notorious boxing promotions in the world.

The partnership will start on Friday 28th of October, at the Atlantico in Rome. Seven professional boxing fights, three of which will be Title Fights, will entertain the crowd both ringside and on the live broadcast.

The star of the night is heavyweight Guido Vianello (9-0-1, 9 KO) of Top Rank, who will fight in the main event against British Jay McFarlane (12-6, 6 KO).

The boxing night in its entirety will be structured around the best talents of the roman boxing school that OPI Since 82 has in its roster: undefeated and talented Mirko Natalizi (12-0, 7KO) will defend his WBC Silver International super welterweight title against Welshman Tony Dixon (13-3, 4KO) who, nearly one year ago in Rome, won his last fight with a stunning first round-KO against Francesco Russo.

The second title fight will be between the European super flyweight champion Stephanie Silva (6-0) and her official challenger, Ewalina Pekalska (6-0), both undefeated. The third title bout, will be a heated and local, Rome-based derby: Francesco Russo (11-2, 9 KO) will face Francesco Sarchioto (15-1, 5 KO) for the vacant Italian super welterweight National title.

Before the title fights, there will be a single intermission of AOB Boxing with two famous Italian web content creators facing each other with gloves on: youtubers Simone “Sim1Workout” Carotenuto and Domenico “Streetgorilla” Venditto will fight in their first official contest.

In the undercard, Armando Casamonica (7-0, 1 KO) and Mauro Loli (7-4, 3 KO) will face off for the second time after their previous clash in November 2021.

As opening acts of the evening, two prospects will make their professional debut: Mario Manfredi, middleweight, will begin his career with a 4- round fight, and also Francesco Faraoni (brother of the Italian cruiserweight champion Mattia Faraoni), a middleweight himself, will test his abilities in a 4-round fight. Their opponents have yet to be confirmed.

This boxing night will be a great chance for Italian boxing to be streamed all around the world: the event will be live on ESPN+ in the USA, Canada and India and Mola Tv will guarantee the exclusive live streaming for Italy, UK, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.