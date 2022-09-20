Full card announced for Nahir Albright vs Estivan Falcao

This friday night, A big lightweight bout will headline RDR Promotions debut at The Clarion Hotel as Nahir Albright will take on undefeated Estivan Falcao in a bout scheduled for eig-rounds.

Albright of Sicklerville, New Jersey has a record of 14-2 with seven knockouts. The 26 year-old Albright is a six-year professional, and has a slew of good wins which include getting his hand raised against Danny Murray (1-0), Glenford Nickey (4-1-1), Roy McGill (6-1), Dante Cox (6-1), former world title challenger Cosme Rivera, Jeremy Hill (15-1) and Michael Dutchover (15-1).

In his last bout, Alright came up short as he dropped a unanimous decision to undefeated Jamaine Ortiz on February 18th in Orlando. The bout headlined a ShoBox: The New Generation card on SHOWTIME.

Falcao of Sao Paulo, Brazil is 11-0 with six-knockouts. The 26 year-old Falcao will be making his United States debut. In Brazil, he defeated undefeated fighters Eduardo Costa Do Nascimento (1-0) and Jefferson Da Silva (5-0).

He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Rodolfo Franz on July 24, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Falco is the brother of Brazil’s Olympic Silver Medal winner Esquiva Falcao (30-0 as a professional) and Bronze Medal Winner Yamaguchi Falcao (21-1-1 as a professional).

A packed undercard is being assembled and already will feature some Philly favorites and prospects.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Cameron Krael (19-22-3, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas takes on Temirlan Raimkulov (5-1-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a junior middleweight bout.

In a welterweight rematch, RDR Promotions signee Mark Dawson (9-1-1. 3 KOs) fights Vincent Floyd (4-13-1, 2 KOs) in a battle of Philadelphian’s.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Undefeated Romuel Cruz (7-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Roberto Pucheta (10-21-3, 6 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico in a super bantamweight rematch.

Dominique Mayfield (1-1) of Philadelphia will take on debuting Jeremiah Wiles of Philadelphia in a heavyweight contest.

Erron Peterson (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Igor Peterev (0-1) of Hallandale, Florida in a middleweight contest.

Famous Wilson (1-0) of Deer Park, NY takes on Tyler Jaques (0-4-1) of Bennington, Vermont in a middleweight contest.

Rahiem Cooke (1-2) of Philadelphia fights Joshua Zimmerman (0-9) of Baltimore in a super lightweight contest.

Prized amateur standout Marvelous Corbin of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Kaywann Sistrunk (0-7-1) of Detroit, Michigan in a junior welterweight.

Tickets are $65, $75, $100 and $175 can be purchased by emailing [email protected]