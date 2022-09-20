“Heavyweight” Billy Joe Saunders a long way from a comeback

Billy Joe Saunders got back in the gym earlier this month looking more like a heavyweight than a former super middleweight world champion.

The two-weight WBO belt holder, who lost to Saul Alvarez in May 2021 before piling on a mass of poundage, is hoping to return soon.

Judging by the timber he needs to shift, Saunders could be looking at the first half of next year before he fights again.

That will mean almost two years out of action for Billy Joe and a significant chunk of his career.

Taking criticism for something other Brits like Callum Smith and Liam Smith did when facing Canelo, Saunders was enjoying the fruits of his labor.

One fan said: “Billy Joe Saunders is walking around at heavyweight. They [British fighters] keep getting that payday [from Canelo] then disappearing.”

Billy Joe Saunders’ weight

Saunders is yet to confirm which weight class will be his home when he does finalize his next bout. However, a run at light heavyweight would be the most severe estimation.

Attempting to become a three-weight king and potentially facing Josh Buatsi or Anthony Yarde if they win world titles in the coming year would be a solid goal for Saunders.

Meanwhile, the Hatfield man is back doing interviews after spending a long time in the wilderness.

Fury vs Joshua

Discussing big friend Tyson Fury’s potential British showdown with Anthony Joshua, Saunders had a word of advice for the “Gypsy King.”

“On paper, you’re going to go with Fury. However, you can’t write these heavyweights off,” Saunders told talkSPORT.

“That’s the reason why in this fight, they’re going to make hundreds of millions. Everybody’s going to watch it because they want to see the result.

“If Tyson gets in there and wants to destroy him, that’s the wrong move. He has to go around, use his boxing, use his brain.

“Everybody’s been waiting a long time for this fight. Sometimes you only get one shot at these sorts of fights.

“AJ’s coming off the back of a loss to Usyk. Is it the end of the world? Not really, no.

“I think AJ’s done good things for the sport. I feel that Tyson’s got too much in the tank for him. He’s got too much elite experience.

“When you get in there with the likes of Deontay Wilder and deal with them the way that he dealt with him, that’s world championship level at its best.

“I think AJ’s up against it. But do I blame them both now for making the fight? Absolutely not.”

