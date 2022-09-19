Usyk vs Fury can happen this year, spanner thrown in Joshua talks

Usyk vs Fury can happen in the coming, according to the Ukrainian’s management team, as a spanner hit Anthony Joshua negotiations.

Oleksandr Usyk is willing to fight Tyson Fury this year, giving the most unambiguous indication yet that an undisputed heavyweight clash is possible, says Egis Klimas.

Despite Usyk’s desire to remain out of the ring until 2023, Klimas is confident the heavyweight champion would return earlier.

Usyk vs Fury

“Usyk is the heavyweight world champion, and look how many statements Fury has made these last few months. He’s retiring, he’s not retiring, he’s fighting Usyk, he’s not Usyk, and now he’s fighting Joshua,” Klimas told Ring Magazine.

“You really don’t know what Fury will do next if you look at everything that happened in his past.

“Fury always caused a problem when it came to getting an undisputed world champion. He’s unpredictable.

“Usyk wanted to fight Fury by the end of the year. You know what, we’re not running after him.

“We have three belts. He has one belt. Who cares? It’s a situation Fury created. Not Usyk.

“Usyk would fight Tyson Fury in his backyard. Usyk would fight anyone in their backyard.”

Fury vs Joshua

On what happens if Fury loses to Joshua in December, a fighter Usyk already beat twice, Klimas added: “What happens when Joshua beats his a**?

“What will happen next? They will go to a rematch, pushing back the chance to have an undisputed world champion.

“I think Fury is most likely afraid of Usyk. Why does he run away from Usyk? Why? Because Fury sees danger in Usyk.

Usyk was back in Ukraine within days of his victory over Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Klimas said this is how the WBA, WBO, and IBF champion had wanted things to happen.

“It was very important for Usyk to return to Ukraine and his people.”

An alternative plan to fighting WBC belt-holding “Gypsy King” is Deontay Wilder. Klimas and Usyk are both in agreement on this fact.

“Usyk would like to fight Wilder, but whoever wins that fight would be next for Usyk,” stated Klimas. “Usyk is not like Fury.

“He’s looking for the winners, not looking for the losers.”

Wilder option

Usyk said: “The problem is Tyson Fury is not letting fans see one of the best historical bouts in boxing history. That’s his fault. Not mine.

“Tyson Fury can fight whoever he wants to fight. From the standpoint of sportsmanship, of course, it’s not correct.

“Wilder is a dangerous fighter, and that fight would most likely be in the United States.”

Usyk plans to be ringside on October 15 as Wilder fights Robert Helenius in New York.

The former cruiserweight king aims to build on his victories over AJ at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, and the recent split-decision in Jeddah.

He’s already the pound-for-pound king. Usyk now wants to be undisputed in two weight classes.

The last man to achieve that feat was the great Evander Holyfield.

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.