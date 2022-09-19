Oscar De La Hoya launches another hellacious attack on Canelo

Oscar De La Hoya continued his attacks on the boxer he once promoted when laying into Canelo Alvarez.

The Golden Boy boss attended Canelo’s latest comeback victory over Gennadiy Golovkin in Las Vegas and then decided to get salty.

Despite Canelo defending his world titles in a dominant performance, De La Hoya let rip on social media.

Oscar De La Hoya

The truth is everyone is afraid of speaking the truth. The fight was a f***ing dud. GGG was old ass f***, and Canelo can’t hold Hopkins jockstrap,” he pointed out.

The rant follows many other derogatory comments aimed at Canelo since the Mexican superstar decided to leave De La Hoya.

Previously, De La Hoya blasted handlers of Canelo when Dmitry Bivol inflicted a second loss on the undisputed super middleweight champion’s record in May.

“It was a lose-lose situation,” De La Hoya said. “Nobody knew Bivol whatsoever.

“I would have promoted Bivol to get a bigger name because nobody knew who he was before he fought Canelo. He was irrelevant. He was nobody.

“We were actually going to face him against [Gilberto] Zurdo Ramirez, but Canelo has a promoter now who doesn’t come from the boxing world. He doesn’t know the fight game, and he got Canelo beat.

“It was the wrong style. Las Vegas had no buzz whatsoever.”

Canelo leaving Golden Boy

Describing his thoughts when Canelo jumped ship to work with DAZN, De La Hoya was again in a salty mood.

“I cannot figure out exactly what we did wrong as a promotional company when it comes to Canelo,” De La Hoya told Sirius XM.

“Everything we do at Golden Boy is by the book, and our track record speaks for itself.

“Other than Top Rank, Golden Boy is the only other promoter who can put on the most significant events. I still don’t know what we did wrong in terms of Canelo.

“We got Canelo to where he is now, just we did for Deontay Wilder, Danny Garcia, Adrien Broner, and others.

“All I can do at this point is wish Canelo the best. I have to move on at this point and focus on building other champions.”

“Were there snakes in the grass who influenced Canelo? Hard to rule that out.”

Earlier this year, in response to a video of Canelo helping a young student learn the basics, the Golden Boy boss said: “Please, this guy does everything wrong.

“Head up when he throws hooks. On his heels, flat-footed. What else? – Yes, he avoids Charlo.”

DAZN

Finally, when discussing Eddie Hearn’s involvement in Canelo’s career, the ten-time world champion said: “He’s a character, that’s all it is,” regarding the Essex man.

“The business of boxing, to build superstars, to build champions, takes a lot of strategies. It takes a lot of insight, knowing the fighters, and learning their styles, and that’s one thing I’m an expert at.

“When I built Canelo Alvarez when he crossed the border from Mexico at the tender age of 18 years old, and I promoted his first fight, we had a vision.

“We knew exactly what we had in our hands. We built him to be a monster.

“Look, he’s doing a lot of fights that mean nothing, especially here in the U.S.

“He might be a good promoter in the U.K. He’s building European fighters, but that means nothing here in the U.S.

“I know this is a business. He’s partners with DAZN, and obviously, I’m partners with DAZN, but let’s stay in our lanes and do our jobs right.

“Let me focus on the U.S. market and build champions, and boxing will keep thriving for many years.”

It seems the De La Hoya and Canelo beef will run and run despite the former buying tickets to watch the 32-year-old live.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.