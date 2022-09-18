WBA joins Court of Arbitration for Sport in transparency move

WBA chiefs have revealed a move to ensure the organization’s future can be held to account after a series of high-profile criticisms.

Too many titles, rankings questions, a judge suspended for racism, and a horrific scorecard blighted the WBA of late.

Therefore, they took action when releasing the following information.

WBA

The World Boxing Association (WBA) officially joined the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a further step by the pioneering body to ensure transparency and justice in the sports world.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is a respected institution created in 1984 to settle disputes at that year’s Olympic Games. However, the time has led to its growth and encompassing different branches in the global arena.

The CAS has its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, and courts in New York, United States; Sydney, Australia; and Panama City, among other places.

“The WBA has long been pursuing access to CAS as a way to give new resources of justice and transparency to boxers and everyone involved in the sport. We are delighted to have entered this system and delivered a new resource.

CAS is a respectable institution involved in anti-doping cases, FIFA World Cup cases, or Olympic Games decisionsbtedly; it will bring many benefits”, highlighted the president of the organization, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

Conflicts

The entry of the WBA into this system is a way to resolve conflicts once internal resources have been exhausted. The entity makes its entry effective and formally establishes that its decisions can be appealed through CAS so that the ruling of this body will be final, definitive, and final.

Athletes or any interested party may appeal by their means in any of the three available languages (English, French, and Spanish) and appoint their lawyer to proceed.

